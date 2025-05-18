Super League Round 11 is done and dusted – and it’s safe to say the table is beginning to take shape.

We now have a clear idea about who is challenging for the title, who is pushing for the play-offs – and who has already drifted out of contention.

And there were some wonderful individual performances across the last few days, too. Here’s our team of the weekend!

1. Tex Hoy (Castleford Tigers)

Granted, the opposition wasn’t the strongest it could have been – but Hoy was the star on Sunday evening with a wonderful hat-trick as Castleford comprehensively defeated Salford.

2. Tom Johnstone (Wakefield Trinity)

There is a vacancy on one wing for England with Matty Ashton’s season-ending injury – and Johnstone looks a good bet to get a shot on this form. He scored and produced an all-round brilliant attacking display with some strong numbers in the win over Warrington.

3. Mark Percival (St Helens)

He has been St Helens’ player of the season so far in 2025 – and Mark Percival’s glittering form continued again on Thursday evening. He was near-faultless as the Saints defeated Catalans.

The centre is still one of the very best players in Super League to watch on his day.

4. Ash Handley (Leeds Rhinos)

Brad Arthur’s pre-season promise that Handley would become one of the best centres in Super League is looking good value at present. The Leeds co-captain was magnificent on Friday evening as the Rhinos edged a thrilling contest with Hull FC.

5. Joe Burgess (Hull KR)

Does an international call-up loom for Burgess? That was the message from Willie Peters on Saturday evening – and given the way he’s playing at the minute, it’s really hard to disagree.

6. Bevan French (Wigan Warriors)

A magnificent display from the Wigan Warriors superstar on Friday night laid the platform for them to defeat Leigh Leopards.

Two assists and a generally impressive display – with the pass for Zach Eckersley’s try especially brilliant.

7. George Whitby (St Helens)

There has been plenty of debate about St Helens’ best spine moving forwards: but there can’t be any doubting that Whitby is now part of it in the short-term at least.

The teenage half-back delivered a dazzling performance, scoring a sensational hat-trick as the Saints sauntered past Catalans on Thursday night.

PS. Yes, we struggled to find a place for Mason Lino!

8. Alex Walmsley (St Helens)

It’s been a difficult season for the veteran prop so far in 2025 but there is no doubting Walmsley was back to his best on Thursday night.

He led from the front with a very strong display to help St Helens get on the front foot against Catalans from the get-go.

9. Liam Hood (Wakefield Trinity)

The Wakefield hooker did an unbroken 61-minute stint on Sunday afternoon and was arguably Trinity’s best player as they blew Warrington away to record a comfortable victory.

10. Caius Faatili (Wakefield Trinity)

He’s arguably the form forward in Super League – at least in terms of scoring tries! And the wild-haired forward picked up another brace in Wakefield’s victory over Warrington.

11. Kelepi Tanginoa (Hull KR)

The Super League leaders weren’t quite at their best on Saturday evening but one man who was? Forward Tanginoa.

12. Josh Griffin (Wakefield Trinity)

The forward was in scintillating form for Trinity as they entered the Super League top six, scoring twice but also proving his worth in defence with a magnificent display.

13. Kallum Watkins (Leeds Rhinos)

Brad Arthur opted to start Watkins over the returning Cameron Smith at 13: and it certainly paid dividends. He was outstanding across two different spells for the Rhinos on Friday night. Is there a position he can’t play?!