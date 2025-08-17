With five rounds to go in the Super League season, things are heating up at all ends of the table.

Round 22 of the campaign was a hugely pivotal one with some standout results – and some amazing individual efforts.

Here’s the players who stood out for us over the last few days with our latest Team of the Week..

1. Tristan Sailor (St Helens)

Another blockbuster performance from the fullback, who continues to get better and better as 2025 goes on.

2. Lewis Martin (Hull FC)

Try number 28 for the season on Saturday for the sensational young winger, but a general all-round performance that was littered with good things. What a talent he is.

3. Harry Newman (Leeds Rhinos)

One of several who really stood out on Saturday afternoon as the Rhinos thumped Castleford Tigers.

4. Mark Percival (St Helens)

A very classy performance from Percival, who is showing all the signs of being very much back to his best form for the business end of the season for the Saints.

5. Owen Dagnall (St Helens)

The latest major talent to emerge from the Saints’ academy, Dagnall was absolutely sensational on Sunday afternoon for Paul Wellens’ side – scoring a world-class solo try to boot.

6. Zak Hardaker (Hull FC)

Hardaker has probably set a record for most appearances in different positions in our Team of the Week in 2025: but he deserves it!

Named at half-back on Saturday, Hardaker was once again brilliant. There’s no doubting he’s been one of the signings of the season.

7. Jake Connor (Leeds Rhinos)

Connor was back to his best on Saturday, tormenting Castleford’s defence at will.

8. Jesse Sue (Hull KR)

Hull KR’s win at Wigan on Friday night was built on defensive prowess and punch from their pack: and Sue effectively led the way in that regard with a brilliant display.

9. Jez Litten (Hull KR)

Perhaps the player of the weekend, Hull KR hooker Litten was integral to the Robins’ crucial victory at the home of the defending champions. He has to be in the England conversation come the autumn, surely.

10. Presley Cassell (Leeds Rhinos)

What a star Cassell looks as though he will be. Handed his first start in the absence of some senior forwards, Cassell caught the eye in some style.

11. Dean Hadley (Hull KR)

Like Litten, you would think Hadley has to be in the mix for an England call-up after another impressive display – with Shaun Wane in attendance on Friday night to see it first-hand.

12. Ryan Matterson (Warrington Wolves)

Warrington weren’t at their best on Thursday evening against Catalans Dragons – but Matterson was perhaps one of their standout performers.

13. Kallum Watkins (Leeds Rhinos)

Yet another who continues to shine in a Leeds shirt.