Round Six of the new Super League is done and dusted: and there were some magnificent individual and team displays.

Hull KR continue to set the pace at the summit, with Hull FC right behind them and a chasing pack beginning to emerge.

And perhaps unsurprisingly, there are some Rovers stars featuring once again in our latest Team of the Week. Here’s this week’s selections..

1. Jack Welsby (St Helens)

It was some debut for Arthur Mourgue on Sunday afternoon, scoring 18 points as Rovers continued to assert their dominance at the top of Super League.

But we’re giving the nod this week to Welsby, who was sensational in the south of France as St Helens picked up a huge win against Catalans. His contributions for the two tries they scored were magnificent.

2. Tom Johnstone (Wakefield Trinity)

The England international is fitting into life back at Wakefield very nicely indeed. Johnstone was magnificent on Friday night as Trinity won at Leigh, scoring twice and making a number of breaks to help get his side on the front foot.

3. Jake Wardle (Wigan Warriors)

Granted, Wigan were facing a weakened Salford side on Sunday afternoon but Wardle was absolutely sensational in the Warriors’ triumph, scoring a hat-trick to help ensure the champions ran out comfortable winners.

4. Oli Pratt (Wakefield Trinity)

Another classy display from the Wakefield centre, who continues to look at home in Super League so far in 2025.

5. Arron Lindop (Warrington Wolves)

Lindop has already shown promising signs as both a centre and a winger so far in 2025 – but the teenager delivered out wide on Friday as Warrington defeated Leeds.

His eye-catching solo try will grab the headlines but in general, Lindop was magnificent.

6. Mikey Lewis (Hull KR)

The reigning Man of Steel delivered one of the very best individual displays of 2025 thus far as Hull KR continued their 100 per cent record at the start of the new season.

Three tries, three assists and another near-faultless performance. Lewis is continuing where he left off in 2024.

7. Tristan Sailor (St Helens)

It was a huge victory for the Saints on Saturday evening as they went to the south of France and triumphed: and Sailor was at the heart of everything they did well. Two tries and another impressive all-round display.

8. Herman Ese’ese (Hull FC)

It’s fast becoming a weekly occurrence now that we’re writing about the exploits of a man who is now almost certainly the best prop in Super League.

Ese’ese was absolutely sensational yet again on Thursday as Hull continued their fine start to 2025.

9. Jez Litten (Hull KR)

Seems to be really thriving in the new role coming off the bench after Michael McIlorum has helped lay the initial platform.

Litten was a constant threat for Rovers all afternoon in Huddersfield.

10. Mike McMeeken (Wakefield Trinity)

Like Ese’ese, Wakefield skipper McMeeken has been one of the early stars of the 2025 season. He delivered a magnificent captain’s performance in their win at Leigh Leopards on Friday night.

Can they repeat the trick in the Challenge Cup this week?

11. James McDonnell (Leeds Rhinos)

McDonnell scored what appeared as though it would be a vital try for Leeds on Friday night, though they ultimately came up short against Warrington.

However, the forward was huge for the Rhinos in defence as well as attack: with 41 tackles out of 41, a perfect display, the highlight.

12. Junior Nsemba (Wigan Warriors)

Another eye-catching performance from the England international on Sunday afternoon. Nsemba was at the top of a number of metrics, including a try and two assists in Wigan’s win over Salford Red Devils.

13. Elliot Minchella (Hull KR)

Another 80 minutes in the middle from Hull KR’s captain on Sunday afternoon. The battle between him and John Asiata this weekend will be worth the entrance fee alone!