Super League Team of the Week: Wigan Warriors and Hull KR star with NINE clubs represented

After lengthy discussions at Love Rugby League towers, we’ve managed to settle on our Super League Team of the Week from Round 9 of the 2025 season.

There were a number of outstanding individual displays over the weekend in the top flight, making our job in terms of selection a very difficult one.

Here are our picks, with no fewer than NINE of the 12 Super League clubs represented…

1. Bailey Hodgson (Leigh Leopards)

Bailey Hodgson in action for Leigh Leopards in 2025

Leigh beat Salford 28-6 away from home on Saturday evening, and Hodgson enjoyed a starring role as he was drafted into full-back in the absence of David Armstrong. The Englishman made a whopping 2026 metres, taking in more carries than anyone else on the field (22), and produced an assist for good measure.

2. Jack Broadbent (Hull KR)

Super League leaders KR came out on top in a controversy-littered clash away against Leeds Rhinos on Friday night, winning 20-14. Broadbent deputised on the wing, with his utility value coming to the fore as he scored two and assisted another, racking up 232 metres in the process.

3. Mark Percival (St Helens)

Mark Percival in action for St Helens in 2025

In a game of few standouts, Saints were beaten 32-18 at Warrington on Thursday night in the opening game of the round. Veteran Percival was the visitors’ best on the night without doubt though, and deserves his spot in this Team of the Week.

Scoring two tries and creating two others, he took in 15 carries and made 18 tackles. Had more of his team-mates performed as he did, it could have been a very different outcome for Paul Wellens’ side.

4. Andrew Badrock (Leigh Leopards)

As Adrian Lam rotated his Leopards side against Salford, local lad Badrock was drafted in and caught the eye in the centres as he scored a brace as well as coming up with an assist. The off-season recruit made 89 metres in the process, and chipped in with 14 tackles on the other side of the ball.

5. Matty Ashton (Warrington Wolves)

Matty Ashton in action for Warrington Wolves in Round 9

Free-scoring winger Ashton was the hero of the hour for Warrington as they beat Saints on Thursday night, grabbing an impressive hat-trick to take his tally for the year to nine in just seven Super League appearances. The Wire ace clocked up 98 metres from 12 carries in the process.

6. Bevan French (Wigan Warriors)

Wigan rounded the weekend off with a 36-12 win at Hull FC on Sunday afternoon, and French was their star man. Grabbing two tries of his own, he also teed up another and made everything he did look effortless in trademark style. 16 carries, 174 metres and an offload tell the tale of his attacking quality: while 19 tackles in defence tell his story on the other side of the ball. Remarkable.

7. Mikey Lewis (Hull KR)

Hull KR star Mikey Lewis celebrates a try in 2025

Reigning Man of Steel Lewis grabbed the match-winning try as KR came from behind to win at Leeds in a game that brought a red card for each team. That capped off another impressive individual display from the playmaker, who bust through three tackles to help towards a metre tally of 140.

8. Mike McMeeken (Wakefield Trinity)

Wakefield were unfortunate to lose out in Golden Point extra time away against Catalans on Saturday night, ultimately beaten 24-20.

Captain McMeeken was head and shoulders their best player again though, and deservedly takes his place in this Team of the Week. The veteran put another 149 metres on the clock against his former employers, and made a whopping 35 tackles on the other side of the ball. Only Jay Pitts (46) made more than that in a Trinity shirt.

9. Ben Garcia (Catalans Dragons)

Catalans Dragons captain Ben Garcia in action in 2025

In their win, Catalans skipper Garcia shone in his role at hooker. Getting his hands on the ball more often than he has for much of this season so far, the experienced Frenchman scored a try and set up another. He also made 43 tackles to help inspire the Dragons to victory.

10. Julian Bousquet (Catalans Dragons)

There were no try-scoring heroics from fellow France international and team-mate Bousquet, but his contributions didn’t go unnoticed. Amassing 127 metres with the ball in hand to help Catalans up the field, Bousquet also made 31 tackles in defence, including six on the marker. Without efforts like those, tight games like the one against Wakefield can easily go the other way.

11. Junior Nsemba (Wigan Warriors)

Junior Nsemba applauds the Wigan Warriors supporters following a game in 2025

Nsemba got the glory of two tries as Wigan ended up comfortable victors at Hull FC, with his first try taken expertly. Those moments were well-deserved for his efforts across the 80 minutes, amassing 94 metres from 13 carries and pulling off two offloads. The youngster also contributed with 23 tackles in defence to help keep the hosts at bay.

12. Alex Mellor (Castleford Tigers)

Castleford earned a second victory of the season on Saturday afternoon as they won 30-12 away against bottom club Huddersfield, who themselves remain winless this term.

Versatile Cas forward Mellor earns his spot in this Team of the Week after a performance which saw him make 102 metres as well as 13 tackles, helping to deal with what little the Giants threw the Tigers’ way. Mellor also got his name on the scoresheet with a try, and it’s worth noting there were a few of his team-mates that were unfortunate to miss out on selection in this 13.

13. Keenan Palasia (Leeds Rhinos)

Keenan Palasia in action for Leeds Rhinos in 2025

Palasia ended up on the losing side as Leeds were beaten at home by KR, but he delivered a hugely impressive individual display on the night. Making 44 tackles, the most of anyone on the field, the Samoa international also got an offload away with the ball in hand as he chalked up 66 metres.