Super League Team of the Week: Wigan Warriors and Hull KR rule roost with six clubs represented

After lengthy discussions at Love Rugby League towers, we’ve managed to settle on our Super League Team of the Week from Round 4 of the 2025 season.

There were a number of outstanding individual displays over the weekend in the top flight, making our job in terms of selection a very difficult one.

Here are our picks, with six Super League clubs represented…

1. Jai Field (Wigan Warriors)

Jai Field in action for Wigan Warriors in Round 4

It was a game of two halves on Sunday afternoon as Wigan came from behind to beat Huddersfield Giants 44-18 on home soil, scoring 34 unanswered second half points to turn the clash on its head.

Field had a starring role in the Warriors’ comeback, scoring a try as well as assisting one having already made a try-saving tackle on Giants winger Adam Swift. The full-back made 175 metres in total, and he keeps Leigh Leopards’ David Armstrong out of this side.

2. Zach Eckersley (Wigan Warriors)

Team-mate Eckersley kept Wigan in the game in the first half, scoring a try of his own having teed up Liam Farrell. Without the youngster, who deputised for Abbas Miski out on the wing, Matt Peet’s side would have been dead and buried by half time. He had 82 metres to his name come the end of the clash.

3. Tesi Niu (Leigh Leopards)

Tesi Niu goes over to score a try for Leigh Leopards in Round 4

Leigh played out a thriller up at Hull FC on Thursday night, drawing 22-22 after Golden Point. In truth, the Leopards were off-colour throughout, but Niu was among their shining lights. His barrelling first half try was the most notable moment, but the centre ended the evening with 184 metres against his name and made 11 tackle busts – both terrific returns.

4. Oliver Gildart (Hull KR)

KR’s perfect start to the Super League season continued with their best showing yet on Friday night as they won 20-10 at St Helens, and this was probably Gildart’s best performance so far in a Robins shirt. His two tries were the headline act, but the ex-Wigan man never let up all evening. 86 metres made, a two-figure average gain, and an offload for good measure.

5. Innes Senior (Castleford Tigers)

Innes Senior in action for Castleford Tigers in Round 4

Friday night’s other game saw Castleford beat Salford Red Devils 22-14 at The Jungle, and Senior stood out in the Tigers side despite not getting his name on the scoresheet. The towering winger constantly drove Danny McGuire’s side forward, and that is evidenced in a metre tally of 191 – the highest of anyone on the field. Two clean breaks are included in that. A menace.

6. Mikey Lewis (Hull KR)

Reigning Man of Steel Lewis returned to the fold for KR, and killed Saints with every aspect of his game on Friday night. A try and an assist got the travelling Robins fans excited, and every time he got his hands on the ball, Willie Peters’ side looked likely to cause damage. 87 metres made from 12 carries, two bolts from dummy-half and 18 tackles on the other side of the ball.

7. Harry Smith (Wigan Warriors)

Harry Smith in action for Wigan Warriors in Round 4

Smith stepped up when it mattered for Wigan on Sunday as they beat Huddersfield, kicking two 40/20s within about five minutes of one another in the second half to take the game away from the Giants. In that second 40, the academy product made The Brick Community Stadium his playground – and even grabbed an assist.

8. Herman Ese’ese (Hull FC)

Hull enforcer Ese’ese is the only man who retains his spot in our Team of the Week for the second Monday running, and he does so deservedly. In FC’s draw with Leigh, he made 160 metres with the ball in hand from 16 carries, and scored a try. But on the other side of the ball, he also made a whopping 44 tackles. The big man ran his blood to water.

9. Judah Rimbu (Castleford Tigers)

Judah Rimbu celebrates his try for Castleford Tigers in Round 4

Off-season recruit Rimbu made 123 metres in Cas’ win against Salford. Making two tackle busts, the hooker grabbed a try and an assist, and he also made 28 tackles on the other side of the ball. The Papua New Guinea international then delivered a post-match interview that could only put a smile on your face as he received his man-of-the-match medal on Sky Sports.

10. Caleb Hamlin-Uele (Wakefield Trinity)

Wakefield enjoyed a super Sunday as they beat Warrington Wolves 30-16 on the road. As head coach Daryl Powell got one over on his former employers, prop Uele shone – putting in the hard graft in defence with 21 tackles as well as grabbing a try at the other end. The Kiwi ended the day with 70 metres to his name.

11. Jed Cartwright (Hull FC)

Jed Cartwright celebrates his try for Hull FC in Round 4

Similarly to team-mate Ese’ese, back-rower Cartwright caught the eye having scored a try against Leigh and returned a three-figure tally in terms of metres made. But in defence, the Australian delivered 54 tackles – including an absolutely eye-watering 17 on the marker. Efforts like that earn results, and it wasn’t a win, but it sure felt like it for the Airlie Birds.

12. James Batchelor (Hull KR)

We know we’re still in the early knockings of the season, but KR’s win at Saints felt like a bit of a statement. Victories like that aren’t achieved without people like Batchelor who are willing to do the tough stuff. No one on the field made more tackles than his 46, and he missed just one tackle all night.

13. Mike McMeeken (Wakefield Trinity)

Mike McMeeken in action for Wakefield Trinity in 2025

McMeeken was thrust into loose forward against Warrington on Sunday, and excelled in the 13 role. The veteran made an utterly remarkable 170 metres at The Halliwell Jones Stadium, taking in 20 carries – the joint-most of anyone on the field alongside Wire skipper George Williams. McMeeken also made more tackles than any Wakefield player with 36. Beast mode activated.