After lengthy discussions at Love Rugby League towers, we’ve managed to settle on our Super League Team of the Week from Round 25 of the 2026 season.

There were a number of outstanding individual displays over the weekend in the top flight, making our job in terms of selection a very difficult one.

Here are our picks, with seven Super League clubs represented…

Jai Field (Wigan Warriors)

We kick things off with a Wigan double this week. Field takes the full-back spot having grabbed a try of his own and two assists against a rotated Hull KR side – clocking up 160 metres in the process. The Warriors would have had more than two in this Team of the Week had their performance come against better opposition, but that’s far from their fault!

Liam Marshall (Wigan Warriors)

It was a toss-up between which of the Wigan wingers got the nod, but elder statesmen Marshall pips Zach Eckersley to the post on account of a hat-trick and 24 carries: the most of anyone in cherry and white.

Corey Hall (Wakefield Trinity)

Hall played a pivotal part in Wakefield’s home win over York, scoring one try and assisting another, with only Lachlan Walmsley (21) taking in more carries than his 20. He’s going to be key moving into the play-offs now he’s back from injury.

Romeo Tropis (Toulouse Olympique)

Toulouse got the job done on home soil against a depleted Bradford side, and Tropis enjoyed somewhat of a field day – scoring one try and setting another up as he chalked up 117 metres with the ball in hand.

Matty Ashton (Warrington Wolves)

Ashton added another try to his tally for the year as Wire picked up a narrow win at Hull FC to keep their top-two hopes alive. He also made 239 metres throughout the evening, with his 24 carries getting the visitors on the front foot and ultimately helping to see them over the line to victory.

Toby Sexton (Catalans Dragons)

Sexton and his half-back partner Lewis Dodd were electric at Cas, lighting up The Jungle – which plunged into darkness in the second half and endured a half-an-hour delay. The Australian scored two tries, set up another and carved open the Tigers time and time again.

George Williams will think himself unlucky not to get in here after a stunning display in Warrington’s win at Hull.

Jake Connor (Leeds Rhinos)

Connor gets the nod for the #7 shirt this week after another controlling display as table-toppers Leeds cantered to victory at St Helens. Another 40/20 was added to the ever-growing tally, with Connor’s fingerprints on everything the Rhinos did well once again.

The man who can think himself unlucky not to land an inclusion is England rival Harry Smith. His display against KR was sublime, though the quality of opponent has denied him here.

Tristan Powell (Huddersfield Giants)

Huddersfield produced the shock result of Round 25 as they stunned Leigh, and Powell had a huge part to play in it with 122 metres made from just ten carries to get Jim Lenihan’s side on the front foot. The Giants dominated much of the game on home soil, but Powell chipped in with 28 tackles when needed on the other side of the ball, too.

Zac Woolford (Huddersfield Giants)

Woolford was absolutely immense for the Giants on both sides of the ball, with 90 metres made alongside an eye-watering 46 tackles. No player made more tackles than him on the night, and he came up with two glorious assists, too.

Fellow Giants hooker Cole Geyer can think himself unlucky not to get in after a two-try display, but Woolford couldn’t be overlooked, for us!

Cameron Smith (Leeds Rhinos)

Smith shows week-on-week that Leeds will probably regret letting him go to Wakefield at the end of this season. Coming off the bench at Saints, he scored a remarkable solo try which was the icing on the cake of a truly memorable performance.

Mike McMeeken (Wakefield Trinity)

McMeeken has had new life breathed into him over the last few weeks in the back-row, and takes his place in our Team of the Week following a try-scoring display as Wakefield beat York. On top of his attacking exploits, he also contributed 29 tackles to help Trinity to a vital victory in their push for a top-four finish.

Edenn Rogers-Smith (Catalans Dragons)

Rogers-Smith is becoming accustomed to Super League now, and it’s starting to show. His imperious performance as Catalans beat Cas saw him chalk up 105 metres and score a try as well as making 25 tackles – among the Dragons’ highest tally on the night.

Harry Rushton (Huddersfield Giants)

Rushton is among Super League’s most in-form stars at the moment, and put in a tremendous performance as Huddersfield beat Leigh to earn himself the Player of the Match medal from Sky Sports. A try to his name, 153 metres made from 21 carries and 36 tackles – no doubting he rightly takes his spot here.