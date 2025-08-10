Super League Team of the Week: Leeds Rhinos and St Helens trios star after vital wins

After lengthy discussions at Love Rugby League towers, we’ve managed to settle on our Super League Team of the Week from Round 21 of the 2025 season.

There were a number of outstanding individual displays over the weekend in the top flight, making our job in terms of selection a very difficult one.

Here are our picks, with six of the 12 Super League clubs represented…

1. Lachie Miller (Leeds Rhinos)

Lachie Miller in action for Leeds Rhinos in 2025

There are a few positions this week which could have gone to a plethora of players. Huddersfield’s George Flanagan and Hull KR’s Jack Broadbent will think themselves unlucky to have missed out here, but our full-back spot goes to Australian ace Miller.

He was pivotal in Leeds’ win at Leigh on Thursday night, making 184 metres as he grabbed a try and an assist. 23 tackles – including a try-saver – saw him influential in defence, and we thought he was immense in getting the Rhinos out of dodge, as it were, on numerous occasions.

2. Zach Eckersley (Wigan Warriors)

Another honourable mention here in the shape of St Helens’ Kyle Feldt as Wigan young gun Zach Eckersley gets the nod ahead of him. Eckersley was superb in the Warriors’ win at Warrington on Friday night, scoring a try and making another as he clocked up 70 metres with the ball in hand.

3. Harry Robertson (St Helens)

Harry Robertson in action for St Helens in 2025

Saints blew Wakefield away at Belle Vue on Friday night, and teenager Robertson delivered another display beyond his years to help them to victory. Making 114 metres, the try he scored summed up his game: a never-say-die attitude combined with immense spirit. Huge.

4. Davy Litten (Hull FC)

Hull thumped financially-stricken Salford on Sunday afternoon in a game where standouts were difficult to identify. Centre Litten was certainly one for us, though, with 106 metres made from just 13 carries. His contributions warranted the rewards of two tries and an assist.

5. Joe Burgess (Hull KR)

Joe Burgess in action for Hull KR in Round 21 of the 2025 Super League season

Saturday afternoon saw Hull KR extend their lead at the top of the Super League ladder back out to four points after a dominant win over Castleford at Craven Park, and winger Burgess had another field day. Scoring a hat-trick, he clocked up 152 metres from 16 carries, making four clean breaks to aid his cause and recording an assist for good measure.

We must mention Hull FC’s Lewis Martin, who only misses out – in truth – because of the quality of opponent he faced in the shape of Salford compared to Burgess going up against Cas.

6. Cade Cust (Hull FC)

Cust helped to ensure that Hull remained at their clinical best throughout Sunday’s big win over former club Salford at the MKM Stadium. Scoring one try and recording assists for another two, he was involved in pretty much everything, with 195 metres made from 29 carries. Nobody took in more carries than him.

7. Jake Connor (Leeds Rhinos)

Jake Connor in action for Leeds Rhinos in Round 21 of the 2025 Super League season

If it wasn’t for Miller, playmaker Connor would probably have added another of Sky Sports’ Player of the Match medals to his haul for the year on Thursday night at Leigh. He took it up a gear when it mattered most to drag the Rhinos to a really important victory, with the 40/20 he kicked a turning point in the game, and got under the Leopards’ skin.

8. Ethan Havard (Wigan Warriors)

Havard was an absolute powerhouse for Wigan in their win at Warrington, on both sides of the ball. Making 30 tackles and missing just one, the prop also managed to amass 100 metres with the ball in hand going the other way. He’s slotted back in seamlessly to Matt Peet’s side after a lengthy injury at the beginning of the year.

9. Jarrod O’Connor (Leeds Rhinos)

Jarrod O’Connor applauds the Leeds Rhinos supporters following a game in 2025

Jarrod O’Connor, take a bow. The work he does has gone under the radar for too long, but we’re not shy in lauding him after a display at Leigh which produced 51 tackles. Just three tackles were missed by the hooker all evening, and the best part is, this has fast become a standard performance from him. Superb.

10. Alex Walmsley (St Helens)

He’s come in for a lot of flack this year, and each to their own, but Walmsley has been among Saints’ standout players for most of the season. The veteran was superb again at Wakefield, amassing 132 metres as he grabbed a try in what was a very comfortable win. There were 19 tackles from the prop, too.

11. Joe Greenwood (Huddersfield Giants)

Joe Greenwood in action for Huddersfield Giants in 2025

Huddersfield made it back-to-back wins as they beat Catalans at home on Saturday evening. Again, Greenwood was excellent for the Giants in the back-row, clocking up 123 metres in 18 carries and making 37 tackles to help them to victory in a game which was nip and tuck for large periods. Only Dragons hooker Alrix Da Costa made more tackles in the game.

12. Rhyse Martin (Hull KR)

Papua New Guinea international Martin made 83 metres and scored another try as KR beat Castleford, but it was his defensive effort which really caught the eye. A tally of 33 tackles was the joint-highest of any Robins player on the day alongside Dean Hadley, a vital contribution when you consider it was only a ten-point ball game at half-time.

13. Morgan Knowles (St Helens)

Morgan Knowles in action for St Helens in 2025

We keep saying it, but we’ll repeat it again: Morgan Knowles is going to take some replacing by Saints when he heads off to the NRL at the end of the year. On Friday at Wakefield, he scored a try and grabbed an assist for another as he made 106 metres from 16 carries. On the other side of the ball, he made 38 tackles: the second-most of any player donning the Red V.