Super League Team of the Week: Huddersfield Giants and Wakefield Trinity dominate with NINE inclusions

After lengthy discussions at Love Rugby League towers, we’ve managed to settle on our Super League Team of the Week from the first half of Super League’s split Round 20.

Just three games were played over the weekend, but there were still a huge number of outstanding individual displays delivered, making our job in terms of selection a very difficult one.

Here are our picks, with five of the six Super League clubs that were in action all represented by at least one player…

1. George Flanagan Jr (Huddersfield Giants)

George Flanagan Jnr celebrates his try for Huddersfield Giants in Round 20 of the 2025 Super League season

Huddersfield pulled off the shock of the weekend as they earned a 30-14 win at Hull FC on Saturday afternoon, and youngster Flanagan was instrumental for the Giants. Helping to pull the strings throughout, he grabbed a scintillating try and made 50 metres from just six carries.

2. Lachlan Walmsley (Wakefield Trinity)

We’ve seen just how good Australia-born Scotland international Walmsley can be over the last few months, so much so that he earned himself a new deal at Wakefield. The winger added another try to his tally on Thursday night as Trinity beat Leeds 15-14 at Belle Vue, finishing spectacularly, and clocked up 177 metres with the ball in hand come the end of proceedings.

3. Harry Newman (Leeds Rhinos)

Harry Newman in action for Leeds Rhinos in Round 20 of the 2025 Super League season

Newman is Leeds’ only representative in our Team of the Week. Even in defeat, the centre was a standout player at Belle Vue, so he deserves his flowers. We just wish he’d let his rugby do the talking at times, and we’re sure there’s plenty of others in the same boat!

4. Corey Hall (Wakefield Trinity)

Hall was immense for Trinity, and came out on top in his battle with Ash Handley, which went on all evening. 20 carries from the former Rhinos youngster included a run from dummy half and brought a return of 106 metres, with Hall so often taking the ball out from deep and helping to get his team-mates out of the danger zone.

5. Lewis Martin (Hull FC)

Lewis Martin in action for Hull FC in 2025

Hull were well below par in their defeat to Huddersfield, but there was one bright spark, and it unsurprisingly came in the shape of Martin. The young winger notched a hat-trick and amassed 152 metres in the process, which was the highest tally of anyone on the field.

6. Jack Farrimond (Wigan Warriors)

Wigan got the job done at home against Catalans on Friday night, picking up a 28-18 success to return to winning ways. Young playmaker Farrimond was superb again throughout, scoring an impressive solo try having latched onto his own kick through and pulling the strings alongside Harry Smith.

7. Mason Lino (Wakefield Trinity)

Mason Lino kicks the winning drop goal for Wakefield Trinity against Leeds Rhinos in Round 20 of the 2025 Super League season

How could we not include Lino?! The former Samoa international delivered a sensational showing as he marked his 150th career game, and he capped it off with a drop goal to win it with literally seconds left on the clock. To slot that over in the way he did it, just remarkable. Ice cool.

8. Mike McMeeken (Wakefield Trinity)

McMeeken has delivered so many performances like this in 2025 that it’s become the normal. He is a true leader among men, and Daryl Powell’s decision to hand him the captaincy upon his arrival is a decision which has been justified time and time again. On Thursday evening, the veteran made 116 metres from 16 carries and made a monstrous 28 tackles on the other side of the ball.

9. Harvey Smith (Wakefield Trinity)

Harvey Smith applauds the Wakefield Trinity supporters following their win over Leeds Rhinos in Round 20 of the 2025 Super League season

Wakefield have a young star on their hands in Smith, whose performance on Thursday night may well have been his best yet. The hooker was lively out of dummy half, but made the most tackles of any Trinity player (40) to help Powell’s side to victory, and that tally includes a whopping 12 tackles on the marker.

10. Liam Byrne (Wigan Warriors)

Byrne is reportedly on his way out of the exit door at Wigan come the end of this season, but stepped up and delivered one of his best performances in a long time after coming off the bench against the Dragons. After a shaky start with a high tackle, he soon produced a rip-roaring 40 metre break, contributing to an overall tally of 103 metres. 18 tackles made with 100% efficiency, too.

11. Harry Rushton (Huddersfield Giants)

Harry Rushton in action for Huddersfield Giants in Round 20 of the 2025 Super League season

Spoiler alert: we end this Team of the Week with three successive Giants stars. Ireland international Rushton is the first of those having made 35 tackles and missed just two in their win at Hull. Going forward, he also tallied 90 metres with the ball in hand which was aided by two tackle busts. Superb work.

12. Joe Greenwood (Huddersfield Giants)

Back-row partner Greenwood delivered near enough identical stats, and would have deserved his spot in this Team of the Week for his defensive efforts alone. Not that it’s a competition, but the ex-England international one-upped Rushton though as he managed to get over for a try, too.

13. Leroy Cudjoe (Huddersfield Giants)

Leroy Cudjoe in action for Huddersfield Giants in 2025

We keep reminding ourselves, so we’ll remind you as well: Leroy Cudjoe is 37. On Saturday afternoon, he took in 15 carries and made 95 metres, consistently ensuring the Giants got on the front foot and got over the top of Hull. He also chipped in with 27 tackles on the other side of the ball. The phrase ‘Like a fine wine‘ doesn’t do him justice!