Super League Team of the Week: St Helens dominate with EIGHT clubs represented

After lengthy discussions at Love Rugby League towers, we’ve managed to settle on our Super League Team of the Week from Round 2 of the 2025 season.

There were a number of outstanding individual displays over the weekend in the top flight, making our job in terms of selection a very difficult one.

Here are our picks, with no fewer than EIGHT of the 12 Super League clubs represented for the second week running…

1. Jake Connor (Leeds Rhinos)

Jake Connor in action for Leeds Rhinos in Round 2

Our full-back spot this week could have gone to a number of players, but Connor continues to prove his doubters wrong, so he gets the spot on the back of an impressive all-round showing as Leeds won 32-6 at Salford Red Devils on Saturday afternoon.

The new Rhinos recruit grabbed two official assists and notched eight points of his own from the kicking tee, but was involved in everything Brad Arthur’s side did well.

*Saints fans – we know Jack Welsby was imperious against Castleford too, but you’re well represented in this 13 as it is, trust us…

2. Riley Lumb (Leeds Rhinos)

Rhinos team-mate Lumb now has five tries in just seven senior appearances for the club after crossing the whitewash twice at Salford, the first of which from a Connor assist.

The youngster made 115 metres on Saturday, busting through seven tackles and making one clean break to help his cause.

3. Oli Pratt (Wakefield Trinity)

Oli Pratt in action for Wakefield Trinity in Round 2

Wakefield were beaten 14-12 on home soil by Hull KR on Thursday night, but had they won that game, there’s no doubt Pratt would’ve had the man-of-the-match medal from Sky Sports around his neck.

Trinity head coach Daryl Powell said the same post-match, with the young centre having made a ridiculous 216 metres and eight tackle busts as well as scoring a late try which would likely have taken the clash to Golden Point bar a missed conversion.

4. Harry Robertson (St Helens)

Sticking with youngsters, and Saints ace Robertson is one of four men included in our Team of the Week for the second Monday running. He scored two tries at The Jungle on Saturday evening as Paul Wellens’ side thumped Castleford Tigers 46-6.

Retaining his place in the centres, Robertson now appears to have cemented his spot in Wellens’ line-up, and shone again in West Yorkshire. The teenager ended the Round 2 clash with 94 metres to his name from 13 carries, including three clean breaks.

5. Tom Davies (Hull KR)

Tom Davies celebrates his try for Hull KR in Round 2

Off-season KR recruit Davies was the man that denied Pratt the man-of-the-match medal at Belle Vue on Thursday night as the Robins edged out another victory, but he deserved it.

The winger was tremendous throughout, opening the scoring and then producing a mammoth drive late on as Mikey Lewis eventually got over for what proved the winning try. 183 metres and 23 (TWENTY-THREE!) carries from Davies, just immense.

6. Tristan Sailor (St Helens)

Just like team-mate Robertson, playmaker Sailor retains his spot in our Team of the Week for the second Monday running after Saints‘ big win away against Castleford.

The Australian is fast becoming one of the players we look forward to watching the most in Super League – able to create something out of nothing. Even without a try or an assist, he’s well worthy of his spot here. And we know it’s officially against the rules, but come on, that back heel had everyone in awe, didn’t it!?

7. George Williams (Warrington Wolves)

George Williams in action for Warrington Wolves in Round 2

Warrington skipper Williams delivered another terrific performance on Friday evening as they got the better of Catalans Dragons on home soil, winning 18-12 at the Luke Littler Stadium.

The captain recorded assists for all three of the Wolves’ tries, including one through a very well-worked break through the Dragons’ defensive line. 26 tackles on the other side of the ball aren’t to be sniffed at, either.

* Yes, we are aware that Williams plays 6 in the real world, but this isn’t the real world. We thought he deserved his spot in the halves, so we’re putting him in at 7.

8. Patrick Mago (Wigan Warriors)

Wigan got their first league victory of the campaign on Friday night up at Hull FC, winning 46-4, and Mago enjoyed a starring role with a try and 11 tackles.

The four-pointer came amid a performance which saw the Otara native make 95 metres from 16 carries, causing Hull countless problems whenever he got his hands on the ball. He helped to lay the platform for those around him to rack the points up.

9. Zac Woolford (Huddersfield Giants)

Zac Woolford in action for Huddersfield Giants in 2025

Huddersfield were beaten 24-10 by Leigh Leopards in their first away game of the season on Sunday afternoon, but for the second Monday on the spin, hooker Woolford finds himself in our Team of the Week.

Giants boss Luke Robinson described his performance as ‘immense’ post-match, and it’s hard to disagree, even in defeat. The Australian made 50 tackles, the most of anyone on the field, with his tally including 12 tackles on the marker. He also picked up an assist, too.

10. Alex Walmsley (St Helens)

Walmsley is the third and final Saints representative in this Monday’s 13, included after an almighty effort at Castleford. Crashing over for a try, he ended the evening with a whopping 197 metres to his name having made 24 carries and seven tackle busts!

On the other side of the ball, the big man chipped in with 16 tackles to help keep the Tigers at bay. A sterling showing all-round.

11. Dan Russell (Warrington Wolves)

Dan Russell in action for Warrington Wolves in Round 2

There were some Warrington supporters expecting Russell to be dropped for Friday’s game against Catalans, but head coach Sam Burgess stuck with the Papua New Guinea international and will be glad he did.

The off-season recruit made the most tackles of anyone in a Wire shirt (41) on the night, including seven on the marker. He also made 79 metres with the ball in hand, helping to drive Burgess’ side up the field as they secured a second win of the campaign.

12. Ethan O’Neill (Leigh Leopards)

The fourth and final man included in our Team of the Week for the second Monday on the spin is O’Neill, who was absolutely terrific for Leigh on Sunday as they beat Huddersfield.

Making his home debut, the off-season recruit was constantly involved all over the field, especially in defence. 29 tackles were credited to him, which is the second-highest return of any Leigh player behind only Robbie Mulhern (38). O’Neill also made 83 metres with the ball in hand, ending the game with an average gain of six metres.

13. Elliot Minchella (Hull KR)

Elliot Minchella in action for Hull KR in Round 2

Minchella made 45 tackles at Belle Vue on Thursday evening as they beat Wakefield, the second-most of any player in a Robins shirt behind only Rhyse Martin (46). KR’s skipper also made 98 metres with the ball in hand from 16 carries, and was involved in seemingly every bit of play the visitors had. Another captain’s performance.