Super League Team of the Week: Hull FC and Leeds Rhinos dominate with trios included

After lengthy discussions at Love Rugby League towers, we’ve managed to settle on our Super League Team of the Week from Round 13 of the 2025 season.

There were a number of outstanding individual displays over the weekend in the top flight, making our job in terms of selection a very difficult one.

Here are our picks, with six of the 12 Super League clubs represented…

1. Will Pryce (Hull FC)

Will Pryce in action for Hull FC in 2025

Hull beat Catalans 34-0 in Perpignan on Saturday evening, and Pryce was unplayable at times. In his best performance since returning to Super League, he made a whopping 246 metres from 17 carries, scoring twice.

2. Jacob Douglas (Wigan Warriors)

Wigan were huge winners at Salford on Friday, ending the night as 46-6 victors. Such is the quality that’s been on display across the competition, the Warriors have just two representatives in this 13. Douglas is one after his hat-trick having also recorded an assist as he made an eye-watering 257 metres.

3. Arron Lindop (Warrington Wolves)

Arron Lindop in action for Warrington Wolves in 2025

Warrington warmed up for the Challenge Cup final with a 34-24 win at home against Castleford on Friday night, and teenager Lindop was tremendous. Thrust into the centres, he scored a try and made another as he amassed 135 metres. That was the second-highest metre tally of anyone on the field, with Lindop also contributing 12 tackles on the other side of the ball.

4. Davy Litten (Hull FC)

Litten was arguably the player of the round, for us. He was sensational in FC’s win at Catalans, grabbing a try of his own and recording an assist as he chalked up 105 metres. Only Fouad Yaha (21) took in more than his 20 carries, and underlining his importance for the Airlie Birds, he scooped Sky’s Player of the Match medal.

5. Lewis Martin (Hull FC)

Lewis Martin in action for Hull FC in 2025

Fellow Hull youngster Martin continues to look every inch a top-end Super League winger. He added another try to his tally for the year at the Stade Gilbert Brutus, clocking up 132 metres in the process.

6. Mikey Lewis (Hull KR)

KR‘s warm-up for the Challenge Cup final saw them thump St Helens 34-4 at Craven Park on Friday night, retaining top billing in Super League in the process. Reigning Man of Steel Lewis was at his scintillating best, scoring two tries and recording an assist for good measure. As he did so, he made 167 metres from 18 carries.

7. Jake Connor (Leeds Rhinos)

Jake Connor celebrates his try for Leeds Rhinos in Round 13

Connor was exceptional yet again for Leeds on Saturday afternoon as they marked their annual MND Awareness game with a 22-18 victory against Wakefield at Headingley. The playmaker drove the Rhinos into a commanding half-time lead and ended the day with five conversions to his name as well as his try. Is he genuinely in contention for the Ashes now?

8. James Harrison (Warrington Wolves)

Neither of our two prop selections this week started their respective games, but both were highly influential when they entered the action. Harrison is the first of those, and his role in Warrington’s win against Castleford is evidenced by 31 tackles with just one missed all evening. The 28-year-old made a break almost immediately after coming on, and racked up 97 metres in total.

9. Jarrod O’Connor (Leeds Rhinos)

Jarrod O’Connor in action for Leeds Rhinos in Round 13

O’Connor delivered a remarkable showing for Leeds in their win against Wakefield, making an absolutely incredible 61 (SXITY-ONE!) tackles in the middle in an 80-minute performance. Only missing three tackles all day, he was relentless. His three darts from dummy-half helped the Rhinos up the field when needed, too.

10. Sam Luckley (Hull KR)

Like fellow prop Harrison, Robins ace Luckley didn’t start but was excellent off the bench against Saints. Chipping in with 18 tackles, including three on the marker, he dominated anyone that went up against him. He also produced a moment of magic with his offload to tee up Lewis.

11. Frankie Halton (Leigh Leopards)

Frankie Halton in action for Leigh Leopards in 2025

Leigh won 28-24 at Huddersfield, and as he returned from a lengthy injury lay-off with a bang, Halton claims the Leopards’ only representation in this Tema of the Week. The Ireland international clocked up 93 metres on Thursday night and got a try early on in the second half, but his 38 tackles on the other side of the ball to help edge a tight contest were arguably even more important.

12. Junior Nsemba (Wigan Warriors)

Nsemba’s performance in Wigan’s big win at Salford was a quiet one by his own standards, but he still did enough to warrant a spot in the back-row here. The towering youngster recorded an assist and made 104 metres with the ball in hand as well as felling an opponent on 20 occasions. He even managed a run from dummy half at one point!

13. Kallum Watkins (Leeds Rhinos)

Kallum Watkins thanks the Leeds Rhinos fans for their support following a game in 2025

Our third and final Leeds inclusion comes through Watkins, who could have slotted in pretty much anywhere in this side given the shape-shifting we saw from him on Saturday against Wakefield. 33 tackles helped the Rhinos over the line to a narrow but vital victory, and via 94 metres with the ball in hand, he got Brad Arthur’s side up the field numerous times.