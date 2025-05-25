Super League Team of the Week: St Helens and Wigan Warriors trios included after big wins

After lengthy discussions at Love Rugby League towers, we’ve managed to settle on our Super League Team of the Week from Round 12 of the 2025 season.

There were a number of outstanding individual displays over the weekend in the top flight, making our job in terms of selection a very difficult one.

Here are our picks, with six of the 12 Super League clubs represented…

1. Jack Welsby (St Helens)

Jack Welsby celebrates a try for St Helens in Round 12

Welsby was back to his scintillating best on Friday night as Saints secured a pressure-relieving 46-4 win at Huddersfield. As well as scoring a hat-trick, the full-back added an assist as he made 216 metres. His tally of 31 carries was also by far the highest of anyone on the field at the John Smith’s Stadium.

2. Liam Marshall (Wigan Warriors)

Wigan breezed to a 48-0 win away against Catalans on Saturday evening, and Marshall – unsurprisingly – got his name on the scoresheet with two tries. They were just the cherry on top of a remarkable individual performance which saw him clock up 285 metres in 19 carries, making three clean breaks. He was also responsible for two assists. Tremendous.

3. Peta Hiku (Hull KR)

Hull KR’s Peta Hiku (centre, in purple) fends off numerous Warrington Wolves defenders during their Round 12 clash

KR continue to set the pace at the Super League summit, and centre Hiku was their standout player on Friday night in their 31-12 win at Warrington. Up against one of his former clubs, the Kiwi international notched 159 metres, managing two offloads and two assists. This was another display proving why he’s one of the very best in his position across the entire competition.

4. Adam Keighran (Wigan Warriors)

Keighran only had one direct try involvement in Wigan‘s mammoth win against former club Catalans, registering an assist. He was still awarded Sky’s Player of the Match medal though, which tells you all you need to know about his all-round influence on a game which saw him kick eight conversions. 80 metres in just five carries, and 15 tackles in defence for good measure.

5. Tristan Sailor (St Helens)

Tristan Sailor slides in to score a try for St Helens in Round 12

It’s taken some time for Sailor to find a home at Saints, but he appears to be settling into life on the wing nicely. As Paul Wellens’ side swept aside Huddersfield, he grabbed two tries and an assist – making 97 metres with the ball in hand. Admittedly, the calibre of opposition he’s been facing in recent weeks hasn’t been high, but you can only beat what’s in front of you.

6. Tyrone May (Hull KR)

It’s usually Mikey Lewis who gets all the credit out of KR’s half-backs, and he can think himself unlucky to miss out, but we’re giving the nod to May on this occasion. The ex-Samoa international scored a try of his own at Warrington, assisted two more and contributed 16 tackles on the other side of the ball. Exceptional work.

7. Aidan Sezer (Hull FC)

Aidan Sezer kicks a goal for Hull FC in 2025

Hull were 26-12 winners at Leigh on Thursday night in a game which FC dominated more than the result exemplifies. Veteran half Sezer continues to prove his doubters wrong, and enjoyed an almost flawless performance at the Leopards’ Den. The one assist he officially registered was richly deserved for a commanding showing which is now becoming the norm.

8. Sam Lisone (Leeds Rhinos)

Leeds registered a fifth win in six games as they beat Castleford 29-6 at The Jungle, but that result may never have come around had it not been for Lisone. Coming off the bench, he made an immediate impact. After (legally) trampling over Tom Amone, he made an influential break and earned a penalty, then scored the game’s opening try.

Going on to score another try late on, Lisone’s afternoon ended with 140 metres made. A destructive performance, and one which will have no doubt aided his cause in seeking a new deal at Headingley.

9. Jarrod O’Connor (Leeds Rhinos)

Jarrod O’Connor applauds the Leeds Rhinos supporters following a game in 2025

Team-mate O’Connor is Leeds‘ other representative in this Team of the Week after his shining performance against Cas. Named at 9 by Brad Arthur, he produced a remarkable defensive display which brought 51 tackles, including eight on the marker. A tackle efficiency of around 98% is one which should be hailed, and we’re doing just that.

10. Liam Knight (Hull FC)

It’s no wonder Knight has plenty of suitors for 2026 and beyond given how he’s performing in a Hull shirt. The Australian was FC’s standout in their win at Leigh for us, playing over 70 minutes and registering 45 tackles. That’s at least 15 more than any of his team-mates managed, and with the ball in hand, Knight also clocked up 124 metres. Insane numbers.

We can’t leave the prop selection without giving Wakefield’s Caius Faatili a mention. He has been exceptional for weeks, and was again as they beat Salford 72-0 on Sunday afternoon at Belle Vue. We wish we could have fit him, and more of his team-mates, in this Team of the Week. Don’t worry Trinity fans, you are eventually represented in this 13.

11. Curtis Sironen (St Helens)

Curtis Sironen in action for St Helens in 2025

Sironen delivered his best performance for a while as Saints picked up their big win at Huddersfield. The experienced Australian scored two tries, which were the standout moments, but he was generally excellent all-round. 99 metres made, aided by three tackle busts and a clean break, and 27 tackles on the other side of the ball evidence just that.

12. Liam Farrell (Wigan Warriors)

Wigan skipper Farrell caught the eye in their win at Catalans despite not registering a direct try involvement, which is testament to his all-round performance. The veteran was the Warriors’ best forward in terms of metres made with 113 to his name. In a game which saw the visitors, he also chalked up 23 tackles on the other side of the ball, an impressive tally all things considered.

13. Jay Pitts (Wakefield Trinity)

Jay Pitts applauds the Wakefield Trinity supporters following a game in 2025

We promised Wakefield had some representation in this 13, and it’s at loose where they do. Pitts marked his 150th appearance for a Trinity with a try and an assist in Sunday’s rout of Salford. The Ossett-born ace racked up 116 metres with the ball in hand, and was among the hosts’ most influential men in defence, too, with 16 tackles made.

Again, we can only apologise to all those of a Trinity persuasion for Pitts being their only inclusion here.