Super League Team of the Week: EIGHT different clubs feature from opening round

After lengthy discussions at Love Rugby League towers, we’ve managed to settle on our Super League Team of the Week from Round 1 of the 2025 season.

There were a number of outstanding individual displays over the weekend in the top flight, making our job in terms of selection a very difficult one.

Here are our picks, with no fewer than EIGHT of the 12 Super League clubs represented this week…

1. Max Jowitt (Wakefield Trinity)

Max Jowitt in action for Wakefield Trinity in 2025

Wakefield’s return to Super League was a winning one, leaving Headingley with a 14-12 victory over Leeds Rhinos on Saturday afternoon. Jowitt, who was a key cog in Daryl Powell’s machine in the Championship last term, was again the man of the hour as he delivered two tries. Kicking a goal too, the full-back made two clean breaks and ended the day with 64 metres to his name.

2. Lewis Martin (Hull FC)

Much to everyone’s surprise, Hull FC got their campaign off to a winning start with a 24-4 victory against Catalans Dragons in Perpignan on Friday night. Young winger Martin didn’t get his name on the scoresheet, but was mightily impressive, making a whopping 180 metres with the ball in hand and providing a crucial assist.

3. Harry Robertson (St Helens)

Harry Robertson scores a try for St Helens in Round 1 against Salford Red Devils

Paul Wellens stuck with young gun Robertson in the centres for St Helens’ Super League opener, which essentially – as we all know by now – ended up being against Salford Red Devils’ reserves. Nonetheless, we were thoroughly impressed by the teenager’s performance, scoring two tries and grabbing an assist as he produced a 10-metre average gain.

4. Toby King (Warrington Wolves)

Warrington’s 2025 Super League campaign began with them beating Huddersfield Giants 20-12 at the John Smith’s Stadium on Sunday. The performance wasn’t as comfortable as that scoreline suggests, and centre King is their only inclusion in this side. He made 112 metres, bolstered by a clean break, scoring a second half try and making 13 tackles in defence for good measure.

5. Joe Burgess (Hull KR)

Joe Burgess dives over to score a try for Hull KR in Round 1 against Castleford Tigers

We were left wanting even more from a KR perspective, though they too got the win in Round 1 – beating Castleford Tigers 19-18 in Golden Point at Craven Park. Burgess was the Robins’ standout player for us, surpassing a century of metres with the ball in hand as he scored a hat-trick which included some fine flying finishes in the corner.

6. Jake Trueman (Wakefield Trinity)

After a well-documented hellish year at Hull FC last term, Trueman stepped up to be counted on his Super League debut for Wakefield as they beat Leeds. Helping to pull Trinity around the park at Headingley, the playmaker got his assist and contributed with an impressive 22 tackles in defence to help the new boys over the line.

7. Tristan Sailor (St Helens)

Tristan Sailor scores a try for St Helens in Round 1

Another new recruit in Sailor was the standout for Saints as they swept aside Salford’s youngsters on Saturday evening. Even with the quality of opposition considered, the Australian was exciting to watch and got supporters out of their seats virtually every time he touched the ball. Four tries in an 82-0 drubbing and a man-of-the-match medal from Sky Sports to boot. Not a bad start at all!

8. Joe Westerman (Castleford Tigers)

Cas ended up being beaten by Hull KR on Friday night, but it was a cruel defeat – and Westerman was among the very best on the field at Craven Park. We’re pretty sure he did the full 80 minutes (and Golden Point!) in the front-row, which is insane. 102 metres with the ball in hand and 32 tackles in defence, it’s a crying shame he ended up on the losing side.

9. Zac Woolford (Huddersfield Giants)

Huddersfield Giants’ Zac Woolford (left) tackles Warrington Wolves’ Zane Musgrove (right) during their Round 1 clash

It’s the same story for Woolford, whose Super League bow saw him catch the eye for Huddersfield during their defeat to Warrington. The Australian hooker made 53 tackles on Sunday afternoon, the most of any player on the field, and was a huge reason as to why Wire were frustrated for such a long period.

10. Mike McMeeken (Wakefield Trinity)

McMeeken will turn 31 in May, and some eyebrows were raised when Wakefield handed him a four-year deal ahead of 2025, but he shows no signs of slowing down on the basis of his performance in Trinity’s win at Leeds. The veteran made 49 tackles, including 11 on the marker to halt Rhinos attacks before they’d had the chance to get going. Like a fine wine!

11. Jordan Lane (Hull FC)

FC academy product Lane, now 27, is another who had to take a lot of stick last year during a torrid season for all connected to the club. But as he made his 150th senior appearance for the Airlie Birds against Catalans, he was on top form. Marking the occasion with a try, the back-rower made 27 tackles to help his team to a shock victory.

12. Ethan O’Neill (Leigh Leopards)

Our last two picks in this 13 both come from Leigh, and both are new recruits. O’Neill earns his spot in the back-row after an immense performance in their 1-0 win at Wigan Warriors on Thursday night. He made 37 tackles, including five on the marker, but having watched live that tally seems relatively low! The 25-year-old could prove a superb find for Leigh.

13. Isaac Liu (Leigh Leopards)

Wigan Warriors’ Bevan French (ball in hand) attempts to evade Leigh Leopards’ Isaac Liu (right) during the pair’s Round 1 clash

We’re not sure how this man didn’t get Sky’s man-of-the-match award at The Brick Community Stadium. On his Super League debut, Liu made 34 tackles to keep Wigan at arm’s length and then helped the Leopards up the field with 94 invaluable metres when he had the ball in hand. John Asiata who? (we jest!)