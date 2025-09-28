Super League Team of the Week: Leigh dominate picks after thumping play-off win

After lengthy discussions at Love Rugby League towers, we’ve managed to settle on our Super League Team of the Week from the play-off eliminators.

There were a number of outstanding individual displays over the weekend in both of the ties we saw, making our job in terms of selection a very difficult one.

Here are our picks, with three of the four Super League clubs that were involved in the eliminators all represented…

Bailey Hodgson (Leigh Leopards)

Bailey Hodgson in action for Leigh Leopards in 2025

Leigh beat Wakefield 26-10 at the Leopards’ Den on Friday night, and Hodgson didn’t put a foot wrong all night. His tally of 229 metres made was the highest of anyone on the field by a comfortable distance, coming from 27 carries which saw him make six tackle busts. Only one man had more than that in terms of busts on the night, but we’ll get onto him shortly.

Jon Bennison (St Helens)

Bennison is leaving Saints at the end of the year, but delivered a formidable display as they beat Leeds 16-14 at Headingley on Saturday night. We’re sure you’ve all seen ‘Wide to Wright’ by now, and what a try that is, but it never happens without Bennison’s determination to dot the ball down a few minutes prior. 94 metres in 14 carries from him overall, excellent work.

Tesi Niu (Leigh Leopards)

Tesi Niu in action for Leigh Leopards in 2025

Tongan centre Niu has been an unbelievable signing for Leigh, and he’s the only man who bust through more tackles than full-back Hodgson against Wakefield with seven to his name. Those helped Niu towards a metres made tally of 131 from 15 carries, and in defence, he stood up tall with 13 tackles made.l

Harry Robertson (St Helens)

We had to split hairs to choose between Robertson and Mark Percival for this spot, but we’ve given it to the youngster. He caused havoc to allow ‘Wide to Wright’ happen, with that moment capping off a tremendous individual display which included 83 metres with the ball in hand and 15 tackles to prevent the Rhinos pulling away on the scoreboard earlier in the game.

Josh Charnley (Leigh Leopards)

Josh Charnley scores a try for Leigh Leopards in their play-off eliminator win over Wakefield Trinity in September 2025

From youth to experience as winger Charnley claims his spot in this Team of the Week after a try-scoring display for Leigh. That four-pointer towards the end of the first half put the game beyond Wakefield for certain, and came in a performance which saw the veteran rack up 105 metres from 16 carries. Superb.

Jake Connor (Leeds Rhinos)

Leeds‘ season could not have ended in a more gut-wrenching fashion, but Connor has been nothing short of exceptional all year, and he was again on Saturday night. Pulling the strings throughout as he slotted over three goals, it looked like he’d done enough to help drag the Rhinos over the line, but it wasn’t to be. Man of Steel elect though, some would suggest!

Lachlan Lam (Leigh Leopards)

Lachlan Lam in action for Leigh Leopards in 2025

It was another fine display from Leigh star Lam against Wakefield as he added another assist to his tally for the year and made five tackle busts, including an eye-catching break downfield in the first half which eventually led to a try. 49 metres made in total by the Papua New Guinean, who faces a nervous wait on the disciplinary front following an eventful affair for him personally.

Robbie Mulhern (Leigh Leopards)

This was Mulhern’s best performance in a while for the Leopards, and boy was it timely. The Ireland and England international made 95 metres from 15 carries with the ball in hand, but it was his monstrous effort in defence which we noted most. 28 tackles from 30 attempted, and ten of those were on the marker. Big game player.

Edwin Ipape (Leigh Leopards)

Edwin Ipape applauds the Leigh Leopards supporters following a game in 2025

We’d also argue this was team-mate Ipape’s best performance for a while, too. The Papua New Guinean consisntely got Leigh on the front foot throughout the 80 minutes against Trinity with his trademark runs from dummy half, ending the night with an average gain of 11.35 metres across his 10 carries, which produced four tackle busts. Scintillating stuff.

George Delaney (St Helens)

When Paul Wellens thrust Delaney into the action at Headingley, what he got from the young forward was exactly what he would have wanted. 34 tackles to keep Leeds at bay, ending the night with 100% tackle efficiency, and 71 metres made going the other way from just nine carries. Talk about impact.

Frankie Halton (Leigh Leopards)

Frankie Halton in action for Leigh Leopards in 2025

Halton’s performances have often gone unnoticed this year, and we’re sure he doesn’t mind given how he and Leigh have fared, but he most definitely deserves his spot in the back-row here. The Ireland international made the most tackles of any Leopards player on the night against Wakefield with 32, and managed to rack up 76 metres with the ball in hand, too.

James McDonnell (Leeds Rhinos)

Leeds’ second and final inclusion in this Team of the Week comes in the shape of back-rower McDonnell, who grabbed himself a try as he made 73 metres from 11 carries. Heading the other way, he also managed 23 tackles including nine on the marker, so he can count himself unlucky to have ended up on the losing side.

Morgan Knowles (St Helens)

Morgan Knowles in action for St Helens in 2025

After the display he delivered on Friday night, it was going to take a pretty special performance from someone to take the 13 shirt off Leigh’s Isaac Liu in this Team of the Week.

Knowles has done just that though. Playing the full 80 minutes at Headingley, he once again displayed how much of a hole is going to be left to fill at Saintswhen he heads for the NRL in a few weeks’ time. 45 tackles was the most of anyone on the field by some distance, and that tally includes 17 on the marker. He even put boot to ball once! Special player.

