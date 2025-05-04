Magic Weekend Team of the Week: Hull KR and Wakefield Trinity star with six clubs represented

After lengthy discussions at Love Rugby League towers, we’ve managed to settle on our Super League Team of the Week from Magic Weekend (Round 10).

There were a number of outstanding individual displays over the weekend in the North East, making our job in terms of selection a very difficult one.

Here are our picks, with six of the 12 Super League clubs represented…

1. Arthur Mourgue (Hull KR)

Arthur Mourgue celebrates a try for Hull KR at Magic Weekend

What a signing Mourgue has proven to be for KR. He scored twice and was influential throughout the 80 minutes in their 54-0 win over Salford Red Devils on Saturday, making 158 metres with the ball in hand. He will be a real miss next weekend in the Challenge Cup semi-finals against former club Catalans.

Jai Field and Lachie Miller can think themselves unlucky to have missed out after fine displays for Wigan and Leeds respectively.

2. Lachlan Walmsley (Wakefield Trinity)

Wakefield rounded off this year’s Magic with a comprehensive 32-8 win over Castleford Tigers on Sunday night, and Walmsley took home Sky’s man-of-the-match medal deservedly. The flying Scotsman lived up to his name, scoring two excellent tries and being denied a treble by the video referee. He made a total of 179 metres with the ball in hand and was a joy to watch.

3. Adam Keighran (Wigan Warriors)

Adam Keighran celebrates a try for Wigan Warriors at Magic Weekend

Having recently returned from a knee problem, Keighran was magnificent on Sunday afternoon as Wigan beat Warrington. The Australian centre capped off a fine display with a stunning solo try in the win over Warrington Wolves and almost had another soon after, making a total of 144 metres.

4. Taane Milne (Huddersfield Giants)

Huddersfield got their first win of the year as they beat Hull FC 12-10 in the opening game on Sunday, and Milne had an influential role in getting the Giants into good areas. Helping Luke Robinson’s side to take advantage of the space afforded to them after FC’s cards, he made 156 metres – and chipped in with 15 tackles in defence for good measure.

5. Noah Booth (Hull KR)

Noah Booth celebrates a try for Hull KR at Magic Weekend

After impressing in the Championship on loan at both Hunslet and Featherstone Rovers, young gun Booth was handed a Super League debut by Willie Peters as KR beat Salford. Taking his try well in the rout, he made two clean breaks to boost his metres with the ball in hand up to 127.

6. Bevan French (Wigan Warriors)

The halves have been among the most difficult choice this week, and Mikey Lewis is desperately unlucky to miss out. French takes the #6 shirt here for us though after a terrific display on both sides of the ball as Wigan edged a thriller against Warrington. The Warriors ace scored a try, made another and had a 100% tackle efficiency. Among his 15, there was at least one try-saver.

7. Jake Connor (Leeds Rhinos)

Jake Connor in action for Leeds Rhinos in 2025

We’re giving Connor the nod for #7 this week after his man-of-the-match display in Leeds’ 17-4 win against St Helens. He has been a revelation since joining the Rhinos, and made some huge tackles on the night at pivotal times as well as adding another assist to his tally.

8. Joe Ofahengaue (Leigh Leopards)

Leigh have nailed their overseas recruitment for a number of years – and the early signs are they’ve done it again with Ofahengaue, who shone on debut at St James’ Park in the Leopards’ 26-24 win against Catalans. Topping their metre tally with 155, he also had a 100% tackle efficiency, felling Dragons men on 24 occasions.

9. Jez Litten (Hull KR)

Jez Litten in action for Hull KR at Magic Weekend

Litten took Sky’s man-of-the-match award after KR’s win against Salford, and it was well deserved. The Rovers hooker had a hand in virtually everything they did well on the day, scoring twice as he racked up 96 metres. He also made 26 tackles, among the highest number of anyone in a Robins shirt against a Red Devils side that were utterly dominated.

10. Caius Faatili (Wakefield Trinity)

As Wakefield beat Castleford on Sunday, Faatili’s stock in Super League grew oncemore. The big prop grabbed a brace of tries, and the second was an absolutely ridiculous lung-busting solo break downfield. That helped towards a metre return of 171 from 12 carries, with 21 tackles made on the other side of the ball. A machine.

11. Morgan Gannon (Leeds Rhinos)

Morgan Gannon in action for Leeds Rhinos at Magic Weekend

Leeds‘ win against St Helens lacked real quality, but Gannon was among the Rhinos’ standouts on the night for us. Scoring a try and assisting another, he made 141 metres, the second-most of anyone on the field behind only Lachie Miller (209). On the other side of the ball, Gannon also made 34 tackles.

12. Ethan O’Neill (Leigh Leopards)

We’ve mentioned Leigh’s recruitment once already, and we’ll do it again. O’Neill has been a ridiculously good find, and as they beat Catalans on Saturday, he added another try to his tally for the year. That was the highlight of his latest quality showing in a Leopards shirt, making 35 tackles and putting in the 1% efforts to help Leigh to a narrow win and two competition points.

13. Leroy Cudjoe (Huddersfield Giants)

Leroy Cudjoe (ball in hand) in action for Huddersfield Giants at Magic Weekend

We’ve got to give an honourable mention to Kallum Watkins, but fellow veteran and Super League stalwart Cudjoe is our pick at loose. The Giants legend scored the try his performance deserved as they got the better of Hull FC on Sunday afternoon, amassing 122 metres and making 32 tackles.