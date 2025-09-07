Intro

1. Jai Field (Wigan Warriors)

An absolutely imperious display from the Wigan fullback during Friday night’s win over local rivals St Helens sees him get the nod in the number one shirt this week. He is hitting form at just the right time.

2. Keanan Brand (Leigh Leopards)

Brand has emerged as a fine player and a crucial part of Adrian Lam’s plans in recent weeks. He claimed a sensational hat-trick on Saturday afternoon as the Leopards defeated Warrington Wolves.

3. Umyla Hanley (Leigh Leopards)

And another member of the Leopards’ backline also makes the cut. Hanley’s form has been so impressive that there are growing calls for him to make the cut for the Ashes this year – does he have a chance?

4. Sam Wood (Castleford Tigers)

It’s been a bit of a disappointing season for Wood, certainly compared to the heights he hit last season when he earned a first England call-up. But Wood really stood out on Friday night against Wakefield, racking up plenty of metres, some big carries and a well-deserved try.

5. Tom Davies (Hull KR)

Another standout display from one of Hull KR’s most impressive performers in 2025. Like so many others on this team at the minute, Davies is putting in a real strong end-of-season push for an England place.

6. Bevan French (Wigan Warriors)

French’s return has unsurprisingly coincided with a huge upturn in form for Wigan Warriors, and he was influential for the reigning champions again on Friday against St Helens. His assist for Field’s try was unbelievable – but then again, French is a simply unbelievable player.

7. Chris Atkin (Castleford Tigers)

Atkin has struggled to hit his best form since moving from Salford Red Devils mid-season but he caught our eye on Friday night against Wakefield with a composed display in the halves.

8. Alec Tuitavake (Leigh Leopards)

He has really grown into a pivotal role for Leigh in recent weeks.

9. Jez Litten (Hull KR)

Probably the player of the weekend yet again. The Hull KR hooker was at the centre of everything the Robins did well on Sunday in their derby victory against Hull FC. Surely an Ashes spot beckons for a player on top of his game right now.

10. Ethan Havard (Wigan Warriors)

He was Wigan’s top metre-making forward on Friday night, and no Warriors player made more tackles than the 34 he did: with a 100 per cent tackle completion rate, too. Another impressive showing from the front rower.

11. Alex Mellor (Castleford Tigers)

He has been head and shoulders Castleford’s best player so far in 2025, and Mellor was right at the forefront of everything Castleford did on Friday evening as they stunned local rivals Wakefield Trinity.

12. James McDonnell (Leeds Rhinos)

A really strong showing from Leeds’ back rower on Thursday night in the win against Huddersfield Giants.

13. Kaide Ellis (Wigan Warriors)

Every single week, Ellis is one of the most under-rated players in the Wigan side: but not by the Warriors themselves. He was blockbuster on Friday night – leading their defensive charge throughout with another eye-catching performance.