Round 15 of the Super League season is done and dusted – and there were some magnificent individual performances.

With the likes of Wakefield Trinity and Huddersfield Giants causing significant upsets, it’s perhaps no surprise that some of their stars feature prominently in the Team of the Week from the last few days.

But there are also some tried and tested figures making the cut yet again – including a half-back pairing we’ve opted for on several occasions in 2025 already.

Here’s who we’ve gone for!

1. David Armstrong (Leigh Leopards)

It’s been an injury-hit start to life in Super League but when he’s on the field, there are few better fullbacks in Super League than Armstrong. Sensational again on Saturday evening – with the headline a stunning long-range try against Catalans.

2. Owen Dagnall (St Helens)

The young winger was wonderful in just his second senior outing on Friday evening against Leeds Rhinos. Up against one of the greatest wingers this game has ever seen in Ryan Hall, Dagnall held his own, produced some brilliant moments in attack and looks to be a real star in the making.

3. Jack Broadbent (Hull KR)

Wherever Hull KR put him, he delivers. Broadbent was absolutely flawless on Thursday evening in Rovers’ commanding win against Castleford Tigers.

4. Davy Litten (Hull FC)

He’s not the only Hull-based centre in our team this week! There were a glut of contenders across the backline this week – with Huddersfield’s Taane Milne one of them. But we’re giving the nod to Litten after another marvellous performance on Sunday against Salford.

5. Jacob Gagai (Huddersfield Giants)

Huddersfield were worthy winners on Saturday afternoon at Warrington and one of their standout performers was Gagai, who crossed for two tries and was a constant nuisance for the Wolves’ left edge.

6. Mikey Lewis (Hull KR)

Another week, another inclusion for the reigning Man of Steel.

7. Aidan Sezer (Hull FC)

A toss-up between Sezer and Leigh Leopards star Lachlan Lam for the number seven shirt this week, but Sezer gets the nod after a masterful and dominant display against Salford Red Devils on Sunday afternoon.

8. Joe Ofahengaue (Leigh Leopards)

What a signing the big prop has been. His try alone was superb but he was generally brilliant and helped Leigh get on top of Catalans on Saturday evening.

9. Zac Woolford (Huddersfield Giants)

What a colossus in the middle on Saturday afternoon. 48 tackles from 49 completed.

10. Caius Faatili (Wakefield Trinity)

He’s fast becoming one of the biggest stars in Super League, and Faatili underlined his burgeoning reputation with another wonderful try as Trinity toppled reigning champions Wigan on Friday.

11. Josh Griffin (Wakefield Trinity)

Griffin was another who stood out with an all-action 80-minute display and a bucketload of defensive work.

12. Kelepi Tanginoa (Hull KR)

Tanginoa’s numbers from Thursday night’s win at Castleford were, frankly, ridiculous. He was arguably Rovers’ best player and fully merits his spot in this week’s team.

13. Morgan Knowles (St Helens)

Led from the front in some style on Friday night in the Saints’ win over Leeds. What a tough act he will be to replace at the Totally Wicked Stadium in 2026.