It’s been a hugely significant weekend in the world of Super League and with ten rounds to go, there is so much to play for.

That was reflected by the results at the top, with both of the top two losing and the race for second spot at the very least coming to life in some style.

And it’s perhaps no surprise that one of those victors over the weekend dominates the latest Team of the Week. Here’s who we’ve gone for this time..

1. Bailey Hodgson (Leigh Leopards)

No David Armstrong? No issue. Hodgson was absolutely sensational on Friday evening as Leigh stunned Wigan Warriors to re-iginite the race for the top two.

And yes: it was VERY tight between Hodgson and Lachie Miller!

2. Lachlan Walmsley (Wakefield Trinity)

The Flying Scotsman is still on the open market for 2026 but with performances like the one he produced on Saturday against Catalans, he won’t be for much longer!

3. Tesi Niu (Leigh Leopards)

Another stunning performance from one of the standout overseas recruits in 2025.

4. Corey Hall (Wakefield Trinity)

Hall is moulding into a fine Super League centre. He caught the eye for Daryl Powell’s side again on Saturday against Catalans.

5. Kyle Feldt (St Helens)

Two tries again for the Saints winger in the win over Hull FC: back fit, he is proving to be a fine addition for Paul Wellens’ side with his finishing and his experience.

6. Max Jowitt (Wakefield Trinity)

Back in at half-back with no Jake Trueman and once again showed his worth to Trinity. Is Shaun Wane watching?

7. Jake Connor (Leeds Rhinos)

Not his most eye-catching or dazzling display – but that is almost the point on this occasion. A mature, level-headed performance at the home of the Super League leaders. His kicking game in particular was outstanding on Sunday.

8. Owen Trout (Leigh Leopards)

Celebrated his call into the England squad in some style with a magnificent performance against the Super League champions. Looks every inch an international player at present.

9. Edwin Ipape (Leigh Leopards)

The best hooker in Super League. Back to his very best again on Friday evening with a try and an all-action display against Wigan.

10. Morgan Knowles (St Helens)

Fast becoming irreplaceable at St Helens: which is a real issue given how he’ll be playing somewhere else in 2026.

11. James McDonnell (Leeds Rhinos)

Another big 80-minute effort from the back rower on Sunday in his 100th appearance for the Rhinos.

12. Josh Griffin (Wakefield Trinity)

Still looking at his best even in the latter years of his career. Pulled a stunning 80-minute effort out of the bag on Saturday.

13. Ben Currie (Warrington Wolves)

It wasn’t vintage Warrington on Friday evening – not by a long stretch, in fact. But Currie stood out again as one of the Wolves’ most consistent and impressive performers. 43 tackles attempted, 43 tackles completed was his standout stat.