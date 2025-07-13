Following the conclusion of round 18 of the regular Super League season, here is the latest Love Rugby League Team of the Week.

Round 17 once again saw plenty of drama across the six games, but it seems the play-off race has taken a sharp turn. Hull KR’s defeat to Leigh Leopards, coupled with Wigan Warriors’ comeback win over Huddersfield Giants, has seen the gap between the top two reduced to just two points.

But, underneath that, it’s become even more enthralling. That Leigh win has taken Adrian Lam’s side up to third, while St Helens also leapfrogged Leeds Rhinos following their gritty win at Headingley.

Hull FC’s comeback win over Wakefield Trinity has also pushed them into the top six again, but just one point separates them from the Trin and eighth-placed Warrington Wolves, who also clinched a win over Catalans Dragons this weekend.

Things also got that extra bit spicier at the summit, with Salford Red Devils clinching a solid 26-22 win over Castleford Tigers. As a result, they are beginning to close in on the teams above, with just two points between them and the Giants now.

Without further ado, here is our selection for the Team of the Week.

1 Zak Hardaker

There was strong competition from Matt Dufty, Jai Field and Declan Murphy, but we’ve just got Zak Hardaker ahead this time out. The Hull FC man was instrumental in their comeback win over Wakefield Trinity, consistently finding himself making crucial interventions on both sides of the ball and chipped in with a try for good measure. Potentially even sent an alert to Shaun Wane off the back of it.

2 Ethan Ryan

Kyle Feldt can feel aggrieved to miss out, but Salford’s Ethan Ryan just edges in here. The winger got the ball rolling for their win against Castleford with a try after nine minutes, and backed that up with consistent attacking interventions to help propel his side to victory.

3 Tesi Niu

Superb, yet again, as Niu continues to prove an excellent recruit for the Leopards. He was again a proper battering ram in the high-powered Leigh attack, racking up a remarkable 152 metres from his 17 carries ball-in-hand, and nabbed a try assist to cap off a nice day’s work. His powerful carrying helped set the tone for this Leopards’ win, and he feels increasingly important to their success moving forward.

4 Esan Marsters

Jake Wardle was nailed on for this spot up until 15:00 on Sunday, before Esan Marsers put on some attacking magic for Salford against Castleford. He was a real livewire ball-in-hand for the struggling Red Devils, seemingly creating stuff from absolutely nowhere and nabbed a delicious try and assist as a result.

5 Josh Charnley

He’s almost been the forgotten man in this Leigh side this season, but boy oh boy was this a reminder of his class. He was magnificent for his side in their victory over Hull KR, and fittingly, grabbed a double to help him break the 250-mark for Super League tries and help him climb one spot in the all-time try-scoring charts too, with his tally now sitting at 313 in all competitions. Charnley was also a menace ball-in-hand, with 164 metres from 23 carries.

6 George Williams

Yet again proved the difference for Warrington with a match-winning display. He was a consistent presence for Wire in Perpignan, notching a try, two assists and 79 metres ball-in-hand, and also got stuck into the defensive efforts when needed with 21 tackles. Adam Keighran also put his hand up with a strong display in the halves for Wigan.

7 Lachlan Lam

The beating heart of this Leigh attack was at the peak of his powers against Hull KR. His fingerprints were all over his side’s win this weekend, with one try, three assists and 95 metres off 11 carries ball-in-hand. His creativity also helped unlock the KR defence, which then allowed the rest of his side to pour through gaps. Harry Smith played a big role in Wigan’s second-half display as well.

8 Herman Ese’ese

The Hull FC front-row were crucial in their comeback win over Wakefield Trinity, and Herman Ese’ese just pips Liam Knight and Sam Eseh into this spot. The Hermanator has been a proper force for the Airlie Birds this season, and his display against the Trin again showed his value to this side with a staggering 180 metres from his 21 carries. His offloading skills also came to the fore, which helped shift the momentum towards FC in the second-half.

9 Edwin Ipape

A really nuggety performance from the Papua New Guinea man, who helped set the tone for his side’s win. He provided heaps of physicality in defence with 21 tackles to his name, posed a proper threat around the ruck with two carries from dummy half and trucked 38 metres from his four total carries.

10 Matty Lees

By far the easiest pick in this selection, after he dropped an utter masterclass at Headingley on both sides of the ball. Across his 80-minute stint, a feat in itself given the heat, Lees made a jaw-dropping 58 tackles in defence and backed that up with 78 metres from 12 carries. Crazy good shift. Chris Hill led by example for Salford against Castleford as well.

11 Matt Whitley

Possibly flew under the radar against Leeds, but he was a key cog in his side’s win. He looked to get involved on both sides of the ball, with 43 tackles and 55 metres ball-in-hand off 10 carries, but it was his pivotal interception late in the second-half that arguably secured the win for his side. Understated yet pivotal. Fellow Saint Curtis Sironen can feel hard done by to miss out, though.

12 Junior Nsemba

Yet another barnstorming display from the Wigan back-rower, who lit the touchpaper for their win over Huddersfield Giants. His carrying was key to unlocking the Giants’ stubborn defence, but he was also consistently making himself available for work on both sides of the ball, and that desire is what gets him in here. Frankie Halton was also in the discussion.

13 Morgan Knowles

While Lees might have dominated much of the talk, Morgan Knowles was a more than capable partner-in-crime. The NRL-bound powerhouse was a man on a mission against Leeds, posting 51 tackles. What’s even more impressive is that this came from 52 attempts, giving him a 98% success rate. Wigan’s Kaide Ellis was a close second after a strong outing against Huddersfield.

SUNDAY’S READS ON LRL

👉🏻 Castleford owner breaks silence on Danny McGuire sacking and replacement timeframe

👉🏻 Castleford Tigers player ratings v Salford Red Devils: Middle unit ‘outgunned’ in ‘nightmare’ defeat

👉🏻 Willie Peters’ agent says Hull KR coach will ‘certainly’ take NRL job

👉🏻 George Williams avoids Warrington exit talk as Wolves coach lauds captain following Catalans Dragons win