Round 14 of the Super League season brought with it some huge results as the midway point in the campaign passes.

The top two continued on at pace, while the battle to make the play-offs looks set to be one of the most intriguing in years.

Here’s our Team of the Week from the last few days – with two clubs in particular dominating..

1. David Armstrong (Leigh Leopards)

With a very honourable mention to Zac Cini for his heroics on Friday night and Max Jowitt at Wakefield, we’ve just given the nudge to Armstrong for his two-try display at Trinity on Sunday afternoon.

2. Kyle Feldt (St Helens)

Back with a bang. Granted, the opposition wasn’t brilliant as Salford have big issues right now – but anyone who scores four tries gets a place in this team!

3. Tesi Niu (Leigh Leopards)

A constant menace throughout on Sunday at the DIY Kitchens Stadium. Big carries, big defensive efforts and a real nuisance. What a signing.

4. Harry Robertson (St Helens)

What a player he is turning into. Formed a devastating pairing with Feldt on Sunday afternoon.

5. Darnell McIntosh (Leigh Leopards)

It was much better from the Leigh winger on Sunday afternoon. Some big defensive contributions, more metres than any other player on the field – and a well-taken try in the first half of the win against Wakefield to boot.

6. Jake Connor (Leeds Rhinos)

Connor manages to find his way into our team almost every week these days, and there’s no way we could leave him out this time! Absolutely sensational on Saturday against Warrington, headlined by a couple of sensational assists.

7. Tyrone May (Hull KR)

Granted, Rovers didn’t have a lot to play against on Friday evening against Catalans but May was magnificent. What a way to celebrate his new deal.

8. Mike McMeeken (Wakefield Trinity)

70 high energy and impressive minutes from the Hull KR-bound prop on Friday evening against Hull FC. No forward made more meters on the field than Amone.

9. Jarrod O’Connor (Leeds Rhinos)

Without Andy Ackers, O’Connor continued to underline his position as the premiere hooker at Leeds Rhinos with 75 minutes, more tackles than anyone on the field and a brilliant assist.

10. Joe Ofahengaue (Leigh Leopards)

What a signing he has proven to be at the Leopards. He was sensational on Sunday afternoon, not only with the match-winning try but with a blockbuster first stint alongside Robbie Mulhern.

11. James Batchelor (Hull KR)

Another typically consistent and imperious display from the Rovers back-rower on Friday evening.

12. Morgan Gannon (Leeds Rhinos)

Gannon has found himself in and out of Brad Arthur’s side in recent weeks, with James McDonnell and James Bentley preferred in the back row. But this was one of his best Leeds performances in a long time.

13. Cameron Smith (Leeds Rhinos)

Smith may have started on the bench on Saturday evening but he had an absolutely huge impact from it, contributing to yet another statement win for the Rhinos.