While there were only three fixtures this weekend, part two of round 20 has yet again been a critical one at both ends of the table.

Table-toppers Hull KR made it two wins on the spin with a 74-12 rout over struggling Salford Red Devils, Leigh Leopards kept up the pace with a famous 20-16 comeback win over Warrington Wolves, and St Helens thumped Castleford Tigers 40-0.

These results have only narrowed things at the summit. Hull KR have grown their lead over Wigan Warriors to four points, Leigh have pulled just a point behind in third and St Helens have leapfrogged Leeds Rhinos into fourth.

As always, there were some real standout performers across the three games, so without further ado, here is our latest Super League Team of the Week.

1 Tristan Sailor (St Helens)

A marvellous attacking display in a breath-taking St Helens win, in keeping with his huge upturn in form. Across his stint, he notched an astonishing 236 metres from 24 carries (9.8 metres per carry), while grabbing one try and two assists in the process. Arthur Mourgue and Matt Dufty were a close second.

2 Josh Thewlis (Warrington Wolves)

His assist alone was worthy of a spot in this Team of the Week, but he had a really strong outing right across Friday’s clash at the Leopards Den. He topped the attacking stats for his side with 160 metres from just 13 carries, and made 10 tackle busts in the process. Tom Davis and Kyle Feldt can feel hard done by here to miss out.

3 Tesi Niu (Leigh Leopards)

Carried like he was angry at the ground on Friday night, as he played a crucial role in getting Leigh back into the game and over the line. His power and pace saw him notch a mighty 171 metres from 13 carries, and his three offloads helped send the likes of Josh Charnley cruising through gaps as well. Harry Robertson again impressed for St Helens.

4 Umyla Hanley (Leigh Leopards)

For all the power and abrasiveness of Tesi Niu, fellow Leigh centre Umyla was at his silky best in another tidy outing. His two late tries proved crucial in getting his side back into the contest when it seemed a done deal for Wire, and he backed that up with 71 metres from his 15 carries and 16 tackles. Jack Broadbent also caught the eye.

5 Joe Burgess (Hull KR)

Hull KR were in rampant try-scoring touch at the Salford Community Stadium, and Joe Burgess was right at the forefront of that with four scores to his name. He also chipped in with 159 metres ball-in-hand from 10 carries and three linebreaks for good measure. Josh Charnley wasn’t too far behind.

6 Mikey Lewis (Hull KR)

Ridiculous performance from the reigning Man of Steel, who was at his imperious best on Thursday. He grabbed a whopping eight, yes eight, assists in the win, and also contributed 175 metres ball-in-hand as well. Genuinely ridiculous.

7 Jonny Lomax (St Helens)

It’s been a tough season for the Saints skipper, but he was influential in his side’s win over Castleford on Friday night and pips out Lachlan Lam into this selection. He proved a threat in the carry with 101 metres to his name from 19 carries and backed that up with 14 tackles too.

8 Paul Vaughan (Warrington Wolves)

A fitting way to bring up 300 career games, as he sent a reminder of his true class. Trucked incredibly hard through the middle with 139 metres from his 18 carries, and his three offloads were also crucial in bringing the likes of Jake and Josh Thewlis into the game as well. York have some player coming their way next season. Owen Trout and Sauaso Sue were also in good touch.

9 Jez Litten (Hull KR)

Hooker was a tough call this weekend, with Daryl Clark also impressing, but Jez Litten had a stormer against Salford. He nabbed two tries on the way to a mammoth win on Thursday night, and backed that up with 91 metres ball-in-hand too.

10 Luke Yates (Warrington Wolves)

Tells a lot about his performance that he was still named Man of the Match despite his side slipping to defeat, as he put in a remarkable shift. Yates dominated the middle of the park, making 121 metres from his 17 carries and backing that up with 43 tackles as well. Did not deserve to come out on the losing side. Matty Lees also continued his rich form with a strong outing.

11 Curtis Sironen (St Helens)

A really strong display from the powerful St Helens back-rower, who just beat teammate Matt Whitley into the side. Sironen was again a point of difference in the Saints’ attack, chipping in with 98 metres from his 11 carries.

12 Rhyse Martin (Hull KR)

This was Rhyse Martin at his very best, and he played a crucial role in firing KR to victory. He was a proper menace in the Robins’ attack with 154 metres, and he nabbed two tries off the back of it, but he also rediscovered the kicking form that made him such a fan favourite at Leeds Rhinos, slotting seven kicks off the tee. Lachlan Fitzgibbon also caught the eye.

13 Isaac Liu (Leigh Leopards)

He might not have grabbed the headlines, but Isaac Liu played an influential role in Leigh’s comeback. His defensive efforts proved vital in halting Wire’s pack, notching a mighty 41 tackles in a steely display, and added 100 metres ball-in-hand to that as well. Superb display. Elliot Minchella and Morgan Knowles also impressed.

SUNDAY’S READS ON LRL

👉🏻 Dolphins boss offers Herbie Farnworth injury update with timeline revealed

👉🏻 Penrith Panthers to face NRL action after controversial trainer incident drama

👉🏻 Adrian Lam makes brutally honest personal admission following latest Leigh Leopards win

👉🏻 Leigh Leopards coach hints at mid-season signing as 2026 recruitment strategy outlined

👉🏻 Warrington coach issues Danny Walker update as injury blow revealed following Leigh defeat