Super League’s Easter weekend broke a number of records on and off the field – and there were some mightily impressive performers across the six games.

With some headline results, there were a number of stars who contributed to their teams’ respective triumphs.

Here’s our team of the week from the Easter weekend – with a whole host of different clubs included!

1. Lachie Miller (Leeds Rhinos)

There’s a few contenders for fullback this week but we’ve just given the nod to Miller following a pretty impressive display against Huddersfield on Friday evening.

Miller’s stats were phenomenal; eight tackle bursts, 181 metres – the most of anyone on the field by some distance – and a well-taken try. He was outstanding.

2. Tommy Makinson (Catalans Dragons)

An imperious display from the Catalans and England winger in the Dragons’ 38-10 win over Salford on Saturday evening – with Makinson grabbing a hat-trick in a stellar display.

3. Davy Litten (Hull FC)

The Hull youngster continues to emerge as one of the standout talents across the whole of Super League, not just the Black and Whites.

Although FC lost on Good Friday, Litten was magnificent yet again and looks really at home in the centres for John Cartwright’s side.

4. Oliver Gildart (Hull KR)

Both centres this week come from the Hull derby – with Gildart absolutely outstanding during Rovers’ win at the MKM Stadium.

5. Jason Qareqare (Castleford Tigers)

It was a welcome return to the Castleford team for Qareqare on Thursday evening – and while his team didn’t end up on the right side of the result against Wakefield, the winger scored two wonderful tries.

6. Lachlan Lam (Leigh Leopards)

Lam was one of the standout players on Saturday evening as Leigh moved up to third on the Super League table with victory against Warrington Wolves.

7. Harry Smith (Wigan Warriors)

A masterclass from the England international on Good Friday, as Smith dictated the derby with St Helens to hugely impressive effect.

With conditions tricky, Smith’s game management was at its very best as the Warriors outdid the Saints.

8. Sam Walters (Wigan Warriors)

He may have been sin-binned on Good Friday but Walters’ development as a key member of Wigan’s prop continued with a fantastic performance against St Helens, topping a number of the Warriors’ metrics in the process.

9. Jez Litten (Hull KR)

Another sublime 80-minute performance from Litten, who has been excellent all season long – but has stepped up even further in the absence of Michael McIlorum.

10. Jack Ashworth (Hull FC)

Hull were beaten on Good Friday by local rivals Hull KR, but they certainly took the Robins to the brink with a courageous display, spending most of the game with 12 men.

Among their best performers was forward Ashworth, a towering influence for the Black and Whites.

11. Frankie Halton (Leigh Leopards)

A very impressive 80-minute display from Halton in the win over Warrington Wolves.

12. James Batchelor (Hull KR)

Rovers are so much more competent in both defence and attack whenever Batchelor is on the field. He was brilliant on Good Friday, with an all-action 80-minute display for Willie Peters’ side as they extended their lead at the top of the Super League table.

13. Isaac Liu (Leigh Leopards)

Classy and full of energy yet again for the Leopards.