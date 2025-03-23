It’s been another big weekend in Super League, with the table starting to take shape courtesy of some significant results at both ends of the competition.

And the big winners from the weekend feature heavily in our Team of the Week for Round 5.

With the likes of Hull FC, Hull KR and Warrington Wolves impressing in recent days, it’s no surprise that some of their stars are named.

Without further ado – here’s our picks!

1. Sam Tomkins (Catalans)

He may now be 36 – though he was 35 on Saturday when he played! – but Tomkins is still delivering at the very highest level.

The fullback was massive for Catalans in their win at Castleford at the weekend, scoring a beautiful try in the closing stages to boot.

2. Ryan Hall (Leeds Rhinos)

How could we leave out the man who marked his 500th career game with not only a win, but a very impressive display.

He may not have crossed for a try, but Hall was very important for the Rhinos as they defeated the Super League champions on Saturday evening.

3. Zak Hardaker (Hull FC)

Hardaker rolled back the years with an absolutely brilliant individual performance for Hull at Wakefield on Friday night. He was magnificent.

4. Nick Cotric (Catalans Dragons)

The Dragons are slowly clicking into form in 2025 – and Cotric was arguably their best player on Saturday evening.

His stats are outrageous; more tackle busts than anyone else on the field in the win at Castleford and over 200 metres ran, too. Nobody made more.

5. Lewis Martin (Hull FC)

The Hull winger keeps on delivering for his side – and he keeps on getting merited inclusions in our weekly team!

6. Mikey Lewis (Hull KR)

It was tough to pick between two outstanding halves for both Hull clubs, Aidan Sezer and Lewis, for the half-back spots.

But we’re giving the edge to Lewis with a very strong honourable mention for Sezer. The reigning Man of Steel was at his brilliant best on Sunday afternoon for the Robins.

7. Marc Sneyd (Warrington Wolves)

What a debut it was from H. He was hugely influential on Friday night and arguably the game’s standout player in their win at St Helens.

A perfectly-weighted kick for an assist for George Williams and just an all-round measured display. He already looks to be right at home in primrose and blue.

8. Herman Ese’ese (Hull FC)

The best prop in Super League right now? If not, he can’t be far off. Ese’ese led from the front once again on Friday night as Hull continued their fine start to the new season with victory at Wakefield Trinity.

He is undoubtedly one of the stars of 2025 thus far.

9. Amir Bourouh (Hull FC)

The former Wigan and Salford hooker has big shoes to fill at Hull in 2025 – but he has made some start to life as a Black and Whites player.

Bourouh was defensively sensational yet again on Friday evening and continues to look the part under John Cartwright.

10. James Harrison (Warrington Wolves)

The forward was absolutely outstanding during the Wire’s hard-fought victory at St Helens on Friday night.

Harrison produced a lung-busting 80-minute display in the middle of the park which did not go unnoticed from his coach post-match: or from us!

11. Dean Hadley (Hull KR)

Hadley is so unbelievably consistent that the work he does week in, week out goes unnoticed most of the time.

But we couldn’t ignore his absolutely superb display for the Robins on Sunday afternoon.

12. James McDonnell (Leeds Rhinos)

There were a number of outstanding performers in Leeds’ win against Wigan on Saturday. McDonnell was certainly one of them, as his impressive early-season form continued against his former club.

13. Elliot Minchella (Hull KR)

It was another toss-up between both Hull clubs for the final spot in this week’s team! John Asiata was, yet again, absolutely outstanding for FC at Wakefield on Friday.

But Minchella was just as good in Rovers’ big win over Leigh Leopards on Sunday afternoon with a typical captain’s display.

