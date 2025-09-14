We’re now officially in the business end of the season and some of Super League’s biggest stars are showing they are bringing their very best performances for when it matters.

That’s reflected in the latest team of the weekend for Round 26 – with the big winners of the last few days heavily represented in our all-star 13.

Here’s who has made the cut this weekend going into the final round of the season..

1. Jai Field (Wigan Warriors)

Who else. An absolutely flawless display from Wigan’s fullback again on Friday night as they dismantled Castleford Tigers.

2. Harvey Barron (Hull FC)

Either of Hull’s wingers could have made the cut this weekend after magnificent displays against Warrington but we’ve given the nod to Barron after a fine performance. He and Lewis Martin look like they’ll be on the flanks for the Black and Whites for years to come.

3. Cam Scott (Wakefield Trinity)

Scott was one of several exceptional performers in Trinity’s win over Hull KR on Saturday. He’s enjoyed a fine year with Daryl Powell’s side.

4. Umyla Hanley (Leigh Leopards)

Does an England call-up beckon? There aren’t many centres in better form right now than Hanley, who was at his brilliant best both carrying from deep and in attack for the Leopards on Friday night.

What a season he’s enjoying.

5. Abbas Miski (Wigan Warriors)

Like with Hull, we could have gone with either Wigan winger in this week’s team. Miski gets the nod after a two-try display against Castleford to mark his return to action.

6. Mason Lino (Wakefield Trinity)

There were three outstanding half-back displays this weekend in our view but only two can make the team! It’s Jack Farrimond who is the unlucky man to miss out, thanks largely to an imperious display from Wakefield star Lino in their win over Hull KR on Saturday evening..

7. Lachlan Lam (Leigh Leopards)

Less doubt about who the other half-back is this week – the man who racked up his 40th assist this season. Lam was undoubtedly the star player in Leigh’s win over St Helens

8. Robbie Mulhern (Leigh Leopards)

All of Leigh’s forwards caught the eye on Friday night but we’ve gone with Mulhern, who topped the metre table among their middles and continues to look like a credible Ashes contender later this year.

9. Edwin Ipape (Leigh Leopards)

It might sound controversial given how he was actually sin-binned! But that sin-binning was arguably very harsh, and when he was on the field, there was no doubting Leigh went to a different level.

The Leopards are genuine play-off contenders in 2025 – and Ipape could even be in the running for some major individual honours, such has been his form in 2025.

10. Tyler Dupree (Wigan Warriors)

One of the England international’s best performances of the season on Friday night, as he seriously stood out for the Warriors in their win against Castleford. Over 150 metres made with an average carry of over 10 metres, it was a blockbuster display from the bench for Dupree, and he makes the cut this week.

11. Zak Hardaker (Hull FC)

Mr Reliable, Mr Consistent, Mr Versatile. Call him whatever you want, but don’t be in any doubt that Hull are a far worse team when Hardaker is not out on the field. He was magnificent again on Saturday in the win over Warrington Wolves.

12. Ben Garcia (Catalans Dragons)

It would be remiss to not mention Catalans’ outstanding captain – who led from the front in their win over Leeds Rhinos with a whopping 52 tackles.

13. Jay Pitts (Wakefield Trinity)

Like Hardaker, Pitts is Wakefield’s very own reliable and consistent performer every single week. He underlined that again on Saturday evening with a wonderful performance against Super League leaders Hull KR.