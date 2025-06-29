The Super League season is fast approaching the business end of the campaign – and Round 16 felt like another decisive one for so many reasons.

With big results at the top and the bottom, and the play-off fixture beginning to look more and more as if it will go to the wire, there were some incredible individual displays across the weekend.

Here’s our team of the week – with Leeds Rhinos dominating after yet another brilliant performance..

1. Tristan Sailor (St Helens)

Granted, Sailor was facing opposition some way from their best and with understandable issues off the field. But two tries and four assists – and 32 carries with the ball for over 250 metres – means the St Helens star makes the cut.

2. Tom Davies (Hull KR)

A hat-trick and a brilliant performance on the wing to boot for the Hull KR star in the win over Wakefield Trinity.

3. Harry Newman (Leeds Rhinos)

Looking increasingly back to his brilliant best. Two tries but just in general, an all-round excellent display from the England international.

4. Leo Darrelatour (Catalans Dragons)

The young centre caught the eye on Saturday evening with a fine display as Catalans returned to winning ways courtesy of a victory over Huddersfield.

5. Kyle Feldt (St Helens)

There were three hat-tricks from wingers this weekend, meaning someone had to miss out! Keanan Brand is the unlucky man, though he was excellent for Leigh. But the nod just goes to Saints star Feldt here following another strong showing.

6. George Williams (Warrington Wolves)

He’s been in the headlines this week, and those headlines won’t calm down until his future is officially sorted. But Williams showed why he’s in-demand on Saturday with a brilliant all-round display against Hull FC.

7. Jake Connor (Leeds Rhinos)

The best English number seven in Super League right now. An absolute masterclass on Friday night against Leigh Leopards. Surely Shaun Wane is watching..?

8. Mikolaj Oledzki (Leeds Rhinos)

Another at AMT Headingley who is playing his way into England form – and a try to boot on Friday night to cap off an all-action display from Leeds’ pack leader.

9. Daryl Clark (St Helens)

Still one of Super League’s premiere hookers on his day.

10. Luke Thompson (Wigan Warriors)

The England international was very impressive and played a pivotal role in Wigan’s nervy win at Castleford Tigers on Saturday evening.

11. Dean Hadley (Hull KR)

The form player in Super League right now? Arguably. Absolutely sensational again on Friday night against Wakefield Trinity.

12. Kallum Watkins (Leeds Rhinos)

What a signing – the best mid-season arrival there has been in Super League for quite some time. Has thrived in a number of positions and

13. Ben Currie (Warrington Wolves)

He has been Warrington’s unsung hero all season long – and Currie was hugely influential on Saturday as the Wire defeated Hull FC.