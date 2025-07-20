It’s been another crucial weekend in the world of Super League as the business end of the season comes into view.

There were big wins, shock defeats and results which could prove to be huge come the play-offs.

And as well as that, there were some sparkling individual performances too. Here are the players we think stood out in the latest Love Rugby League Team of the Week..

1. Zak Hardaker (Hull FC)

Rolled back the years on Saturday against Wigan Warriors with a stunning display at fullback. A constant nuisance breaking tackles and was one of Hull’s very best.

2. Jayden Myers (Wakefield Trinity)

Took his chance with Tom Johnstone out on Friday against Huddersfield. Two tries and an exciting all-round display that will have excited Trinity supporters.

3. Tesi Niu (Leigh Leopards)

What a signing he has proven to be for the Leopards. May not have scored on Thursday night but was one of Leigh’s best players without question.

4. Corey Hall (Wakefield Trinity)

Hall is really thriving in the centres since his move to Wakefield – and he produced another top drawer display on Friday in the win at Huddersfield.

5. Alfie Edgell (Leeds Rhinos)

A hat-trick for the talented young outside back on Friday night, as Edgell continues to further cement his place in Brad Arthur’s side for the business end of the season.

6. Mikey Lewis (Hull KR)

It’s been a while, but we’ve finally got the familiar all-Hull pairing in the halves again in our team after they featured frequently in the early stages of the season! Lewis returned to the Rovers side with a real bang on Saturday with a statement display.

7. Aidan Sezer (Hull FC)

And Sezer was arguably the player of the whole weekend. A masterclass in scrum-half play in the win over Wigan Warriors.

8. Joe Ofahengaue (Leigh Leopards)

Not much doubt about both of our front row options this week! Starting with Leigh star Ofahengaue, who scored twice against St Helens and was absolutely outstanding in all areas.

9. George Lawler (Castleford Tigers)

It was perhaps a controversial decision to start Lawler at hooker – but he certainly repaid the Castleford coaching staff. 51 tackles attempted: 51 tackles completed. Outstanding.

10. Liam Knight (Hull FC)

And the other prop option this week was, in our minds at least, pretty straightforward. Both of Hull’s starting middles were superb but we’ve gone for Knight, who played over 70 minutes before going off in the latter stages. Unbelievable.

11. Jed Cartwright (Hull FC)

Another standout for the Black and Whites on Saturday afternoon was forward Cartwright.

12. Josh Griffin (Wakefield Trinity)

A try, plenty of metres and another stellar display from one of Wakefield’s most consistent players in 2025. What an addition he will be for York Knights.

13. Joe Westerman (Castleford Tigers)

Westerman was one of several key men that put his hand up and delivered on Sunday afternoon for the Tigers.