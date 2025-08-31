Super League Team of the Week: FOUR Hull KR stars included as Salford Red Devils well represented

Round 24 of the Super League season is now in the rear-view mirror, and there are some big narratives emerging across the league.

Hull KR put one hand on the League Leaders Shield with a win over St Helens, leaving them just one win away from a second major honour this season. Wigan Warriors and Leeds Rhinos also secured vital wins to keep the race for second firmly alive.

Underneath that, Leigh Leopards also booked their place in the play-offs with a victory, while Wakefield Trinity also climbed above Hull FC to take a spot in the top six once again.

The big story of the weekend, though, came from the Halliwell Jones, as a make-shift Salford squad secured a historic win over Warrington Wolves to pile pressure on Sam Burgess.

As always, there were some sublime performances right across the six fixtures, but who stood out above the rest? Well, here is our Super League Team of the Week.

1. Jack Walker

Back into Super League and straight into our Team of the Week! Jack Walker was in fantastic touch at the Halliwell Jones Stadium on Friday night, adding some serious threat to the Red Devils’ attack, leading the way for metres with 167 from his 15 carries, and backed that up with some nice marshalling of the defence too. Jai Field and Lachie Miller were close runner-ups.

2. Matty Russell

A performance that will certainly leave a mark on any potential suitors, as Matty Russell lit the touchpaper for Wakefield’s win over Huddersfield. Alongside his two scores, he led the way in attack with 194 metres from 17 carries, alongside 13 tackle bursts. Joe Burgess also impressed for Hull KR.

3. Peta Hiku

A lot of the focus should, and rightly will, be on the work of the Hull KR pack after that attritional win, but Peta Hiku was a real bright spark in the centres throughout Friday night’s game. He notched 150 metres ball-in-hand from his 20 carries across his shift, and was always on hand to make something happen for his side. Cam Scott pushed him close.

4. Tesi Niu

He features a lot in the Love Rugby League Team of the Week, but he yet again deserves his spot after a strong display against Castleford. As we’ve come to expect from him, he was a one-man wrecking ball within the Leopards’ high-powered attack, making 147 metres from his 15 carries.

5. Liam Marshall

Pipping Tom Davis into this side is Wigan’s Liam Marshall, who was at the very peak of his powers in Perpignan. He looked a menace in general play, making 121 metres from his 21 carries, but his poachers touch again came to the fore with a fine hat-trick.

6. Brodie Croft

Leeds Rhinos ace Brodie Croft put in a really tidy shift to power his side to victory. He was again at the forefront of the Rhinos’ attack, be it ball-in-hand with 107 metres from his 14 carries or distribution with his one assist, but the way he dictated the play and got the likes of James McDonnell and Kallum Watkins into dangerous positions was the key driver in this win. Croft also nabbed a try of his own for good measure. Bevan French also impressed with his three assists.

7. Lachlan Lam

A really tough one to call this weekend, with both Jake Connor and Rowan Milnes leaving a mark, but Lachlan Lam was yet again outstanding as his fine run of form continues. The Leigh ace was the creative heart of his side’s win over Castleford on Thursday night, and finished the night with three more assists and a try for good measure.

8. Justin Sangare

Superb in every facet of the game on Friday night, as he dropped potentially his best game in Super League. His tries alone would have got him into this team, as he scored some fine efforts to put his side on course for victory, but he backed those up with some tough graft around the pitch with 32 tackles and 127 metres from his 22 carries ball-in-hand.

9. Jez Litten

Joe Mellor can feel pretty hard done by to miss out, after impressing at nine following his mid-game shift, but there was no way we would miss out Jez Litten. His performance has led to calls right across the rugby league public – including some of the greatest names to play the sport – to start in the Ashes, and it’s hard to argue against them. He posted a whopping 42 tackles across his shift, and backed that up with some delicious work around the ruck as well.

10. Dean Hadley

He might have been deployed out of position in the front-row, but that didn’t stop him from producing another remarkably classy performance. The Englishman was a brick wall for his side in defence on Friday night, posting a remarkable tally of 48 tackles, and only missed two of his 50 attempts to boot, and that sort of steel proved crucial in neutralising an imperious St Helens pack. He also got his hands on the ball and made a positive impact with 89 metres from his 14 carries. If he carries this form on, he will certainly prove a point to Shaun Wane ahead of the Ashes.

11. Matty Storton

A tough call between him and St Helens’ Matt Whitley, who impressed in a losing cause, but the Wakefield powerhouse just edges in for his attacking exploits. Across his shift, he was able to just chew through metres at ease, making the most of any Trinity forward with 141 from his 17 carries, and got stuck into the defensive stuff with 26 tackles at a 100% success rate.

12. Dan Russell

The Warrington Wolves loanee was a key part of Salford’s win over Wire, and that sees him crack our Team of the Week. His ability to cut back against the grain and power through the defensive line was a constant thorn in Warrington’s side on Friday night, posting 86 metres for his troubles, and he more than got stuck into the defensive work too, with 26 tackles. Sam Walters again impressed in the back-row for Wigan as well.

13. Elliot Minchella

A really gutsy performance from the Hull KR skipper, which served as a metaphor for his side’s win in the end. He repeatedly put his body on the line in defence, posting a mighty 40 tackles across his shift – the second-highest of any Robin behind Hadley – and he got himself involved in attack as well with 74 metres from just 11 carries. That sort of grit was exactly the tone-setter KR needed to get over the line, and that gets him in this side.

