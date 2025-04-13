Seven rounds into the new Super League season, and things are starting to fall into place for all 12 teams in terms of the league table.

With Easter just around the corner, there are some mouthwatering fixtures on the agenda over the coming days: thanks largely to some hugely seismic results in the weekend just gone.

And as always, there were some wonderful individual displays from a number of stars. With that in mind, here’s our Team of the Week – with seven different clubs featuring..

1. Will Pryce (Hull FC)

There were a fair few contenders to go in at fullback this week, including the likes of Tristan Sailor, Lachie Miller and Jai Field.

But we’ve given the nod to Pryce, who was electric at fullback for the Black and Whites in their win at Warrington Wolves. It looks like that’s where Hull will use him for the foreseeable: especially given the performances of other FC stars..

2. Abbas Miski (Wigan Warriors)

Miski may not have crossed for a try on Friday evening against Hull KR: but he was crucial to their impressive victory.

Defensively, Miski was outstanding and he was brilliant in carrying the ball from deep.

3. Jake Wardle (Wigan Warriors)

Wardle scored one of the tries of the weekend in that victory at Hull KR, finishing a fine Wigan team move to score a fine effort.

But as is so often the case, Wardle’s all-round game was on the money. He remains one of Super League’s very best centres.

4. Davy Litten (Hull FC)

The youngster was magnificent for John Cartwright’s side on Saturday evening. He scored two excellent tries, with the second of those the highlight as he collected his own kick. Looks to be a player with a very bright future indeed.

5. Darnell McIntosh (Leigh Leopards)

McIntosh’s return to the Leigh side proved timely, with the winger crossing for two tries and producing an all-round impressive showing as the Leopards won at Castleford.

6. Cade Cust (Hull FC)

Yet another Hull inclusion – this time for half-back Cust. Aidan Sezer has dominated the Black and Whites’ halves this year but Saturday evening was Cust’s best showing for FC thus far. Magnificent.

7. Jake Connor (Leeds Rhinos)

Leeds weren’t quite at their brilliant best on Thursday evening – but Connor was excellent for Brad Arthur’s side.

He was instrumental in most of what they did well and was a constant threat with ball in hand. He’s had a superb start to life at AMT Headingley.

8. Jack Ormondroyd (Salford Red Devils)

There’s a lot of props who are in contention for this week’s team: Sam Walters was perhaps the standout contender just unfortunate to miss out. But given the circumstances, we’ve just gone with Ormondroyd.

The Salford prop made over 50 tackles, put in an enormous shift with so many players missing and has emerged as a real leader in tough times. We felt compelled to include him.

9. Edwin Ipape (Leigh Leopards)

He has been one of Super League’s best hookers for some time now, and Ipape looked to be back on form on Saturday evening – playing well over an hour against Castleford, crossing for a try and generally being his usual influential self.

10. Herman Ese’ese (Hull FC)

It’s another inclusion for the Hull FC superstar, who became the first Super League prop to score in six consecutive games in the summer era on Saturday evening.

But yet again, away from his try-scoring, Ese’ese was head and shoulders one of the very best players on the field in their win at Warrington Wolves.

11. James McDonnell (Leeds Rhinos)

It’d be pretty difficult to leave out a forward who scored four tries – and was very unlucky not to have a fifth!

McDonnell was excellent for the Rhinos yet again, and he remains one of their most impressive performers at the beginning of the new season.

12. Kelepi Tanginoa (Hull KR)

It may have been defeat for Hull KR on Friday evening, but they still had a number of strong showings from key individuals. Tanginoa was one of those, with a brilliant personal performance against the Super League champions.

13. Morgan Knowles (St Helens)

It certainly wasn’t vintage St Helens for 80 minutes on Friday evening, but it was another exceptional display from Morgan Knowles.

40 tackles, a success rate in excess of 90 per cent and plenty of metres and more carries than anyone else on the field. What a miss he’ll be in 2026.