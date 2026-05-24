Super League Team of the Week: Castleford Tigers dominate picks

It took a lot of discussion, but we’ve managed to pick our Super League Team of the Week from Round 12 of the 2026 season.

Several players starred in the same position, meaning some big calls had to be made. But we’ve done it, and it will no doubt split opinion.

Here are our picks, with seven Super League clubs represented…

Jack Broadbent (Hull KR)

There were some excellent options at fullback this week, and honestly, several players deserved their place in the side.

But it’s hard to overlook Jack Broadbent’s performance for Hull KR as he made an incredible 329 metres, surely the highest of any player in a match this season. He scored, too.

Josh Charnley (Leigh Leopards)

He’s hunting down Ryan Hall in the all-time try-scoring records, and did this him no harm! Another hat-trick in a prolific career for Charnley, who continues to impress week after week. Leigh beat Hull FC, and his centre certainly helped him.

Umyla Hanley (Leigh Leopards)

Is there a better attacking centre in Super League than Umyla Hanley? It’s hard to think of one. Quick on his feet, a great pass, strong with the ball in hand, he is a threat at all times and the Black and Whites saw that on Friday night.

Harry Newman (Leeds Rhinos)

It has been a weird season for Harry Newman, losing his spot in the Leeds side, then heading out on loan to Hull FC. But he’s back in Brad Arthur’s side for now and he showcased his qualities with a two-try display against Huddersfield Giants.

Jason Qareqare (Castleford Tigers)

Not the only Tigers player in the team, but certainly a warranted inclusion. The Fijian scored a hat-trick, or which there were some quality, quality finishes. He’s a great scorer, but he’s adding more to his game too.

Mikey Lewis (Hull KR)

An 18-minute hat-trick from Magic Mikey at the start of the game meant any slight doubts over the outcome over a weakened Wigan Warriors side were snuffed out. Wigan did not know what to do with him.

Ewan Irwin (Warrington Wolves)

This was, simply, great to see. Injuries savaged his 2025 season, making just two Super League appearances. However, he got his first opportunity of the year from Sam Burgess in the win over Bradford Bulls, and he took it was an assured display.

Mikolaj Oledzki (Leeds Rhinos)

NRL-bound Oledzki had a superb showing against Huddersfield Giants, who had no answers to his power through the middle throughout the evening. He even got two tries, which you won’t say very often about the big man.

Denive Balmforth (York Knights)

The only player in the team who was on the losing side, but he scored two well-taken tries and looked threatening for the Knights in their defeat to Catalans Dragons. Hull FC will have been watching closely.

Brock Greacen (Castleford Tigers)

Since his arrival he has gone under the radar but he looks like a prop made for Super League, Mobile, athletic and possessing great leg speed, all that was on show in this game, particularly when he ran between Alex Walmsley and David Klemmer before rounding Tristan Sailor for his try.

Alex Mellor (Castleford Tigers)

Staying with the Tigers, the captain deserves plenty of credit too! Impressive from the start, Mellor made massive metres for his team and set the physical intensity that was the hallmark of their excellent display to topple St Helens with ease.

Zac Lipowicz (Catalans Dragons)

Honestly here? How could he NOT be in the team after that outrageous assist for Solomona Faataape’s try. An unbelievable flick pass around the back was Rangi Chase-esque and an utter delight to watch.

Ben Garcia (Catalans Dragons)

Another Dragon in the side, the captain was excellent through the middle, making a stack of tackles without missing any. Still going strong despite his advanced years.