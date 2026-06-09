Super League reaches the midway point in the 2026 season this weekend – with a number of sensational individual performers in the opening half of the campaign.

As is tradition around this time of the year at Love Rugby League towers, we’ve sat down and debated who we think are the standout 13 thus far.

With that in mind – and with our tin hats firmly on – here’s our Team of the Season at halfway in 2026!

1. Lachie Miller (Leeds Rhinos)

There’s surely not much doubting our fullback.. we hope! Lachie Miller has been a huge reason why the Rhinos sit top of the table as we reach the midway point – with the Australian one of the standout players in the whole competition, let alone in his position.

2. Zach Eckersley (Wigan Warriors)

This was one of the positions we were really torn on. The other contender that stood out for us was Wakefield Trinity’s Oli Pratt – but we’re giving the nod to Wigan’s Zach Eckersley, who has stood up and made the wing spot his own this year. He looks like he has been at this level for years.

3. Krystian Mapapalangi (Castleford Tigers)

We’d have been surprised ourselves if we’d said a Castleford player would be in the team of the season at halfway – but it’s hard to ignore Tigers star Krystian Mapapalangi. He has been arguably the signing of the season so far, and it’s already looking like a superb bit of business from Cas to tie him down long-term.

4. Ash Handley (Leeds Rhinos)

If there is one player who has played himself towards the front of the queue for England honours later this year, then it is probably Leeds Rhinos captain Ash Handley. He has been outstanding throughout 2026 and has justified why Brad Arthur felt he could become one of the competition’s elite centres.

5. Maika Sivo (Leeds Rhinos)

He’s had his flaws defensively – but it is quite literally impossible to ignore Sivo’s try-scoring record. 20 already in Super League – he has become must-watch every time he steps onto the field.

6. Tyrone May (Hull KR)

Into the halves, and we’re going with the two most creative and influential playmakers thus far – with an honourable mention to Wigan’s Harry Smith. But Hull KR pivot Tyrone May has been brilliant for the reigning champions and been at the heart of everything they have done well.

7. Jake Connor (Leeds Rhinos)

The reigning Man of Steel also goes in at half-back. There must surely be short odds on him retaining the crown this year – as well as earning that long-overdue England recall.

8. Keenan Palasia (Leeds Rhinos)

Into the front row, where there were lots of contenders but the table-topping Rhinos’ pack has been spearheaded by the efforts of Keenan Palasia.

9. Brad O’Neill (Wigan Warriors)

We know the shouts will be loud for Jez Litten: and he has been excellent yet again. But we’re giving the edge to Wigan star Brad O’Neill, who has been outstanding for Matt Peet’s side both with and without the ball.

10. Joe Ofahengaue (Leigh Leopards)

A surprise inclusion? Perhaps. But despite Leigh being sluggish off the mark in 2026, Ofahengaue has consistently been among their very best players every week.

11. Junior Nsemba (Wigan Warriors)

After a below-par 2025 – at least by his own lofty standards – Nsemba has roared back to his very best this year. As the year have gone on Wigan have improved week on week – and so has Nsemba. A certainty for England contention later this year and if he keeps this up, arguably a serious Man of Steel contender.

12. Isaiah Vagana (Wakefield Trinity)

One of the real unsung heroes of 2026. Wakefield’s form has been fantastic, as have the individual displays of Vagana. We felt like we had to get at least one Trin player in; Tyson Smoothy and the aforementioned Oli Pratt were both close, but we’ve gone with Vagana.

13. Oli Partington (Wigan Warriors)

He started the season on the bench but there is absolutely no coincidence that as he began to start games, Wigan began to drastically improve. One of the very best forwards in Super League – Partington has been one heck of a signing since returning to Warriors. He has fast become one of their most influential players again.