How the Super League table looks after Round 23 with Hull KR on top

Hull KR are in pole position for the League Leaders’ Shield with just four games of the regular Super League season to go.

Willie Peters’ side are sitting at the top of the Super League table following Round 23 – just ahead of reigning champions Wigan Warriors via points difference.

Meanwhile, Warrington Wolves are still hopeful of securing a top two finish – and ultimately a home semi-final – with Sam Burgess’ outfit just two points behind Hull KR and Wigan.

Salford Red Devils enjoyed a thrilling win over ninth-placed Huddersfield Giants on Saturday, and that win sees Paul Rowley’s side go fourth in the Super League table and now they are firmly on course for a play-off finish.

READ NEXT: Super League play-off dates revealed as more details emerge on run-in

St Helens and Catalans Dragons both lost in Round 23: but they are still sat inside the play-off places, sitting fifth and sixth respectively with four games remaining.

It was a good weekend for Leigh Leopards and Leeds Rhinos though, who both picked up wins, and are now piling pressure on St Helens and Catalans for a spot in the top six. Adrian Lam’s Leopards are just one point behind the Saints and Dragons, whilst Brad Arthur’s Rhinos are two points away from the play-off places.

As for Huddersfield Giants and Castleford Tigers, there’s not much left to play for this season other than pride, with the pair sat in ninth and 10th respectively.

RUMOUR MILL: North Queensland Cowboys icon could be Super League bound after NRL exit confirmed

At the bottom of the table, Hull FC and London Broncos are battling it out to avoid the wooden spoon, with both teams tied on six points with four games left.

Super League Round 23 results

Castleford Tigers 6-28 Warrington Wolves

Leeds Rhinos 18-16 Catalans Dragons

St Helens 6-42 Hull Kingston Rovers

Salford Red Devils 60-10 Huddersfield Giants

London Broncos 12-32 Leigh Leopards

Wigan Warriors 22-4 Hull FC

Here’s a look at the Super League table following the conclusion of Round 23: and it makes for good viewing if you’re a Hull KR supporter..

READ NEXT: Salford Red Devils and Hull KR have SEVEN inclusions in Super League Team of the Week