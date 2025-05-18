It’s a busy Sunday in the rugby league world – with two Super League fixtures and lots happening elsewhere across the game too.

Wakefield Trinity host Warrington Wolves in a battle between two sides pushing for the play-off places, before Castleford Tigers host Salford Red Devils in an intriguing battle at the bottom.

Throw in the fact that there’s two 1895 Cup semi-finals too, and there is a lot to keep across. Thankfully, this is exactly the place to do all of that with our live blog up and running.

Love Rugby League is LIVE to bring you all of the Sunday action as it happens!