Four Leigh Leopards stars were among the key performers as Papua New Guinea recorded a crucial and historic victory over the Cook Islands on Saturday.

The Kumuls will take on Fiji in next weekend’s final round of fixtures in the men’s Pacific Bowl to determine who steps up and plays in the next edition of the top-tier of the Pacific Championships, after a bumper crowd in Port Moresby watched Jason Demetriou’s side edge a high-scoring thriller.

Papua New Guinea were 40-28 winners, with six players from Super League clubs in the 17 that led the hosts to victory. Chief among them was Leigh star Lachlan Lam, who captained the side and was the star man.

Lam’s Leopards team-mates Edwin Ipape, plus new signings Jacob Alick-Wiencke and Liam Horne, were also impressive. Hull KR forward Rhyse Martin – who was sin-binned in the closing stages – and Salford centre Nene Macdonald were also on the field.

PNG led 22-12 at half-time thanks to two tries from Robert Derby, another for Alex Johnston and one for Martin, who kicked three goals.

Second-half tries for Zac Laybutt, fullback Morea Morea and Gairo Voro ensured victory for the Kumuls, who now have the chance to claim the Pacific Bowl next weekend.

There was a tense finish when the Cook Islands were pressing the PNG line trailing by just six points with seconds remaining. However, Voro picked off a pass to race the length of the field with a stunning interception to send the home crowd into raptures.

They will face the Fijians in a winner takes all showdown that promises to be unforgettable in Port Moresby, with another bumper crowd likely after over 15,000 were in attendance to watch the Kumuls’ win over the Cook Islands.

Salford man Esan Marsters, who is heading for Bradford Bulls in 2026, was on show for the Cook Islands.