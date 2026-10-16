A host of recognisable names have been named in the United States of America squad to face Wales this weekend: headlined by Castleford Tigers prop Tyler Dupree.

The States take on the Welsh in Merthyr on Saturday afternoon, with Wales using the game as a warm-up clash for their Celtic Cup showdowns with Scotland and Ireland over the coming weeks.

And the Hawks have a clutch of players that will be familiar to Super League supporters – including some present and former stars of the competition.

USA name eye-catching Wales squad

The star attraction is without doubt Castleford forward Dupree, who will honour his family’s incredible American sports heritage by making his own senior debut for the Hawks.

Dupree’s great uncle, Billy Joe, won a Super Bowl playing for the Dallas Cowboys – and Tyler will now follow on with a first international cap for the USA.

But that is not all.

Doncaster winger and former Hull FC icon Bureta Faraimo is included. Faraimo has represented the USA at a World Cup before and he will continue his association with the Hawks along with Doncaster team-mate Isaac Misky, who is one of six players that could make their international debut for the States.

That list also includes former Salford Red Devils winger Daniel Vidot. He now resides in the USA after pursuing a career as a professional wrestler in the WWE, and he plays in the USARL for DC Cavalry.

And Vidot is included once again after already making a number of appearances for the States.

Meanwhile, another ex-Super League star in Peter Lupton will play. Now 44, Lupton has been living and playing in the USA for a number of years – and he could now play against Wales this weekend, having represented them at the 2013 World Cup.

“This game represents an opportunity for the Hawks to progress on their recent win against Scotland in Las Vegas,” said USA men’s head coach Adam Woolnough.

“The domestic season provided opportunities for players to excel and they have been rewarded with selection. At the same time, we have worked hard at establishing relationships across NRL and Super League. Pleasingly we get to see some of those players against Wales – this is an important stepping stone for World Cup participation in 2030.”

Wales squad

Tokoaitua Owen (Brisbane Broncos), Jackson Connor (Carina Tigers), Sam Grice (Castleford Tigers), Charlie Newton (Huddersfield Giants), Connor Davies, Curtis Davies (Halifax Panthers), Ant Walker (Hunslet RLFC), Max Clarke (Keighley Cougars), Will Jones (London Broncos), Owen Restall (Midlands Hurricanes), Taine Woodford (Newcastle Knights), George Birch (Newcastle Thunder), Sam Bowring, Oliver Garmston, Charlie Glover, Fin Yates (Salford RLFC), Ed Williams (Warrington Wolves), Matty Fozard (Widnes Vikings), Samuel Dickenson (Wigan Warriors)

USA squad

Taylor Jordan, Daniel Vidot (DC Calvary) Tyler Dupree (Castleford Tigers) Bureta Faraimo, Isaac Misky (Doncaster), Ryan Bannerot, Jason Martin, Kyle McCollum (Jacksonville Axemen) George Hill (Keighley Cougars) Shingirai Hlanguyo, Ethan Povey, Esteban Tupuola (LA Roosters) Tevita Bryce, Ansong Joang, Peter Lupton (New York Knights) Wes Piggins (Sarasota Bullsharks) Joe Eichner, Matt Finnesy (Tampa Mayhem)