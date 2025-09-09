Super League star appeals ban as five major hearings set for Tuesday

Salford Red Devils star Loghan Lewis has appealed his three-match ban for a Grade D Head Contact charge, Love Rugby League has learned.

The prop forward was among five players to cop suspensions after yesterday’s Match Review Panel findings, a tally which could increase later today with four tribunals taking place.

The length of his ban would see Lewis’ season come to a dramatic end, with Salford unable to make the play-offs.

Lewis set to appeal ban

Lewis was one of three Red Devils players charged following Thursday night’s dramatic game at the Salford Community Stadium, with Jack Darbyshire and Neil Tchamambe also copping respective Grade A Late contact on passer and Grade B Head Contact charges, but the prop forward was the hardest hit.

His Grade D charge resulted in 15 penalty points being added to his record, bringing his total to 18 for the year, which exceeded the threshold for a three-game suspension.

Should his appeal be successful, he could see these points wiped entirely or see a reduced charge and a smaller ban, but if it does not get overturned, he will have five extra points added to his record.

His decision to appeal also comes with four players awaiting a tribunal, including one following Salford’s defeat on Thursday. Catalans Dragons player Franck Maria was handed a Grade E Head Contact charge following Thursday’s clash at the Salford Community Stadium, after being sent off for a tackle on Salford forward Emmanuel Wane. The Bradford Bulls loanee was knocked out cold following the incident, and was later stretchered off the pitch after a lengthy delay.

The club later confirmed Wane had been discharged from hospital and was recovering at home.

We are pleased to report Emmanuel Waine is back home from hospital and recovering from a collision which forced him from the field in last Thursday’s game. A big thank you to all medical personnel who acted so quickly to provide care on the field. We’re all behind you in your… pic.twitter.com/tZp53lqDbc — Salford Red Devils 👹 (@SalfordDevils) September 7, 2025

Hull FC forward Jack Ashworth will also have his tribunal tonight following a Grade E striking charge from Sunday’s Hull derby. The Castleford Tigers-bound prop was seen making direct contact with Mikey Lewis’ head following a tackle, but did not receive any on-field punishment.

Elsewhere, Featherstone Rovers half-back Ben Reynolds and York Valkyrie’s Sinead Peach will also have their tribunals heard tonight, following their respective Grade E Foul and Abusive Language towards Match Official and Grace E Other Contrary Behaviour charges.

TUESDAY’S READS ON LRL

👉 The 20 Super League players one charge away from a ban including FOUR Hull KR stars

👉 Ranking Hull FC’s next big recruitment priorities after Aidan Sezer deal including possible new signing

👉 Super League’s final round schedule locked in with Hull KR, Hull FC at home on same night

👉 How Castleford Tigers’ 2025 average crowd compares to previous years with worrying dip after final home game

👉 Power Rankings – Leigh Leopards into top 10 as Championship quintet star