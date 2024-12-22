Super League stalwart lands off-field role in League 1 for 2025

Wakefield Trinity utility Josh Griffin will combine his playing duties with a role as Strength & Conditioning coach at League 1 side Midlands Hurricanes in 2025.

34-year-old Griffin made his 300th senior career appearance towards the end of the season just gone as he helped Wakefield to promotion from the Championship.

Exactly 200 of his 301 career games to date have come in Super League having donned the shirts of Huddersfield Giants, Castleford Tigers, Salford Red Devils and Hull FC as well as Trinity.

With two stints at Batley Bulldogs thrown in, the veteran has 130 career tries and 112 goals on his CV.

The Oxford-born stalwart – who spent time in rugby union with Leeds Carnegie earlier in his career – isn’t quite ready to hang up his boots just yet, but will juggle playing duties with his new role in the third tier next term.

Midlands confirmed his appointment on Sunday afternoon having teased his ‘signing’ with a video posted on social media a few weeks back.

The Hurricanes finished 5th in League 1 last term under the stewardship of Mark Dunning, eventually bowing out of the play-offs at the semi-final stage to Hunslet, who would go on to get promoted.

Head coach Dunning said: “I’d firstly like to put on record the thanks of myself and the club to our departing Strength & Conditioning coach who has set a solid base on which Josh can now build.

“We’re very excited to welcome Josh and his family to the club and to the Canes family. Josh will bring a wealth of experience from his long and quality career as a player as he starts his transition in to Strength & Conditioning coaching.

“I’m looking forward to him being part of our staff team and playing a big part of pre-season.

“A big thanks go to everyone at Wakefield for allowing Josh to take up the opportunity alongside his playing career with them.”

