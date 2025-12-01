Super League stalwart handed Testimonial with pre-season fixture confirmed

Huddersfield Giants stalwart Matty English has been granted a Testimonial year for 2026, as he celebrates 10 years at the West Yorkshire club.

English made his senior debut for the Giants back in 2017, and has since made 147 appearances for the club. In that time, he also helped them reach the 2022 Challenge Cup final, coming off the bench as Ian Watson’s side slipped to defeat against Wigan Warriors.

Aside from his spell at Huddersfield, English has also had loan stints at Dewsbury Rams and Castleford Tigers, notably making four Super League appearances for the Fords during his time.

Matty English handed testimonial as pre-season fixture confirmed

As part of the celebrations, Huddersfield Giants will take on newly-promoted York Knights in a pre-season fixture next month, as they begin preparations for the regular Super League season.

In a statement, the Giants said: “Huddersfield Giants will face York Knights at the Accu Stadium on Saturday, 17th January, as we celebrate the career of Matty English.

“As Matty celebrates ten years in professional Rugby League at the Giants, the club where he made his name at, he will kick off his testimonial celebrations as we face York Knights in a friendly before we kick off the season.

Huddersfield Giants will face @YorkRLFC in pre-season at the Accu Stadium for Matty English’s testimonial game! 🤝 Read 👉 https://t.co/1CjnzhyDFC#Since1895 pic.twitter.com/Rp2QOfJoUP — Huddersfield Giants 🐮🔔 (@Giantsrl) December 1, 2025

“This will be the first game of our pre-season preparations, with the Riverside Stand open for this game, we encourage all supporters to come down and celebrate Matty, a long time servant of this club, with proceeds from the game going to him.”

News of the fixture also follows confirmation that Huddersfield will also be involved in another similar fixture against Hull FC, with Brad Fash also granted a Testimonial year. That clash will take place at Huddersfield RUFC’s Brantingham Park on Sunday, 25th January.

