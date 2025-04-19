A new record has been set for Super League’s largest cumulative attendance in a single ‘regular season’ round: with 86,080 packing out stadiums to watch the six games across the competition over the Easter weekend.

Heading into this year’s ‘Rivals Round’, the magic number to beat was 83,357 – with that total reached during the Easter weekend of 2023.

The early indications were that those at the top of the game were confident that figure could be bettered this time around, and across the opening five games of the weekend, the cumulative crowd was 77,312.

That meant 6,046 fans needed to go through the gates at the Stade Gilbert Brutus over in Perpignan as Catalans Dragons hosted Salford Red Devils on Saturday evening in the final game of the round to set a new record.

And over 8,000 were in attendance in the South of France, so a new record was indeed set in style.

Super League smashes incredible attendance record as Easter action draws big crowds aplenty

2025’s ‘Rivals Round’ began at Belle Vue on Thursday night when Wakefield Trinity earned a rare win against Castleford Tigers in front of close to 8,000 supporters.

Good Friday then went a long way to ensuring that record was set, with sell-out crowds watching both the Hull derby at the MKM Stadium and the Wigan Warriors-St Helens derby at The Brick Community Stadium.

Both of those games attracted crowds above the 21,000-mark, and Leeds Rhinos’ win against West Yorkshire foes Huddersfield Giants on Friday night was watched at Headingley by more than 14,500.

And on Saturday, before Catalans hosted Salford, Leigh welcomed Warrington Wolves to the Leopards’ Den. The meeting between those two North West counterparts drew a crowd of more than 9,500.

Below is a game-by-game breakdown of how Super League‘s new record was reached…

Wakefield Trinity 13-12 Castleford Tigers: 7,807

Hull FC 14-28 Hull KR: 21,018

Wigan Warriors 24-14 St Helens: 24,294

Leeds Rhinos 28-6 Huddersfield Giants: 14,566

Leigh Leopards 18-14 Warrington Wolves: 9,627

Catalans Dragons 38-10 Salford Red Devils: 8,768