Super League smashes all-time attendance record after Round 2

Super League has set an all-time cumulative attendance record for the opening two rounds of a new league season following the opening fortnight of the 2026 campaign.

The new season has produced some incredible results thus far, and some stunning upsets with all three of the promoted teams securing at least one victory. French newcomers Toulouse are one of just two teams to win two from two.

Hull KR have also been crowned world champions to continue Super League’s dominance in the World Club Challenge, and with so much good happening around the sport, it is perhaps no surprise that crowds have boomed in the opening fortnight.

In fact, crowds are so high that they have never been better than this in the 30-year history of the competition after just two rounds.

Taking into account the sell-out crowd of 24,600 at the World Club Challenge, it means that a whopping 164,934 fans have been through the turnstiles for the 14 matches that have been held so far: 13 in Super League, and the World Club Challenge.

Every team has had one home game, if you count the fact that Hull KR held the World Club Challenge at the MKM Stadium.

Of course, the figures are slightly boosted by the fact that there are two extra teams in Super League this year compared to recent years, meaning one extra game per round to add to the figures.

But even counting the previous iterations of Super League when there were 14 teams, the crowds have never been this high so early into the season.

The trend looks set to continue into week three too. Wigan Warriors face Leigh Leopards in a mouthwatering local derby while Hull KR will host their home game with Leeds Rhinos in Las Vegas.

Bradford will hope for another big crowd when they take on fellow newcomers Toulouse, while there is a big game between Warrington Wolves and Wakefield Trinity too.