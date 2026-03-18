Clubs are now five games into their campaigns and for the most part, supporters have been able to have a good look at their new recruits.

Some have already caught the eye, with the Warrington duo of Will Hopoate and Liam Byrne, St Helens’ Jackson Hastings and Wakefield’s Jack Sinfield among the new recruits that have impressed so far.

But to date there remains 22 new signings that have yet to play for their clubs, with fans still waiting to see what they have to offer. Here’s the full list.

Three of those players play for Castleford Tigers, though two of them are expected to be in action this weekend. Fijian Semi Valemei and prop Brock Greacen are both expected to feature when the Tigers play Warrington Wolves this Saturday after their respective moves from the NRL in the off-season. The third is young hooker Aiden Doolan, who has joined Barrow Raiders on a season-long loan.

Catalans Dragons will have to wait until next year to see Manase Kaho in action after he suffered a serious knee injury before the season has started. The winger will miss the entire campaign.

Three Hull KR recruits have yet to feature. A hamstring injury has kept Jordan Dezaria on the sidelines since his move from Catalans Dragons, while Dec Murphy, who arrived from Salford, is also out injured with a knee injury. Jumah Sambou is on loan at Widnes.

Leeds Rhinos have yet to hand a debut to Jack Bird since his move from Wests Tigers, though Brad Arthur is expected to give him the nod sooner rather than later. Meanwhile, Leigh Leopards have yet to play Oliver Polec, the youngster who arrived from St Helens.

Speaking of Saints, winger Jacob Douglas has not featured since joining from arch rivals Wigan Warriors, though he is injured which has kept him out.

Toulouse have yet to unleash winger Mathieu Pons after an impressive run at Oldham last year that saw him score seven tries in as many games. Meanwhile, Wigan Warriors will have to wait to see Oliver Wilson in action after he was ruled out for the year with an Achilles injury suffered just weeks after joining the club. Jonny Vaughan has also yet to debut and has spent time on loan at Salford this year.

But the club with the most new signings yet to play is York Knights, with seven of their off-season signings still yet to feature. Winger Jon Bennison had hip surgery in the off-season and is still recovering. The other six players are actually fit, but they are all playing in the Championship for Newcastle Thunder. Matty Foster, Jordan Lipp, Will Roberts, Ryan Jackson, Josh Sagaga and Jack Smith are all keeping match fit waiting for their opportunity.