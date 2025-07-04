Super League will pass through an all-time milestone for attendances on Saturday afternoon – with the one millionth spectator passing through the gates in 2025.

Crowds across the competition have boomed in 2025. Six teams are currently averaging in excess of 10,000 spectators headlined by the defending champions, Wigan Warriors – who are drawing in crowds of over 17,000 every home game.

So far in 2025 after 97 matches, a total of 982,254 fans have been to matches, meaning that it is likely Saturday’s game between St Helens and Hull FC – the 100th of the season – will be the one where the one million barrier is breached.

That would tie an all-time record in the process. Only once before across the whole of the summer era has the one million milestone been breached in 100 games: that was in the 2008 season.

Leigh versus Wigan is expected to be a sell-out on Friday evening, and when Salford’s home tie with Warrington is added in, it will take the total number of fans to the brink of a million.

“There have been a number of significant off-field successes already in the 30th Super League season, and we are confident that reaching an aggregate attendance of one million fans in 100 matches will provide another reason to celebrate,” RL Commercial’s Rhodri Jones said.

“It represents an outstanding team effort across the 12 clubs, and reflects an immense amount of work and innovation off the field as well as the consistent brilliance and courage of the players on it.

“I can’t remember a Super League season with as many peaks, from the record-breaking opening night at Wigan, and including the historic Round Three fixture in Las Vegas, the return of Magic Weekend to Newcastle in May, and historically significant attendances for Leigh Leopards, Wakefield Trinity and both Hull clubs.

“We’re well into the second half of the regular season and the battle for Play-Off places is taking shape – with ticket sales for the 2025 Betfred Super League Grand Final at Old Trafford on Saturday October 11 already strong, and the return of the Rugby League Ashes at Wembley two weeks later.”

