Super League’s Dublin venture in 2027 is going to be a double-header – with plans revived for a second game involving Hull FC.

Wigan Warriors and Warrington Wolves confirmed on Wednesday that they will go to Dublin next April to play a Super League game in the Irish city, with Wigan giving up a home game as a result to make it happen.

They hope to have a crowd of 20,000 at the RDS Arena, the home of rugby union giants Leinster – but they could be joined by more Super League teams.

RL Commercial CEO Rhodri Jones confirmed to Love Rugby League that plans have restarted over talks for a second game in the city but interestingly, it will not be a double-header on the Saturday.

New ‘Dublin weekender’ planned

Instead, it will be a game on the Sunday – meaning it becomes a weekend-long occasion for Super League fans and the four clubs who will be involved.

Hull are now frontrunners to be involved in that game, with St Helens understood to be the possible opposition. The Black and Whites would likely give up a home game to make it happen. They had previously been in talks with Wakefield Trinity over playing a game there, before speculation it had fallen through: but it is now back on the cards.

“It wouldn’t be a double-header, Saturday and Sunday – so a Dublin weekender, as it were,” Jones said.

“I still think there’s a very good chance that will happen to be honest. I’d expect it to be going ahead. It would require someone else to give up a home game.

“It’s a financial sacrifice giving up a home game because you only get 13, so it’s a financial decision and it’s a fan management decision. But these guys (Wigan and Warrington) are the experts at it having done it twice.”

Jones also insisted he had full confidence that the trip to Dublin would be a success.

He said: “Karl and Kris have really got this right. The destination is fantastic, the time of year is good and we’re giving people enough time to purchase flights and plan their weekend. It’s very exciting to be here; it’s a long time coming but it will be really worth it.

“It’s taken a while to get to Dublin but it will work. The difficulty with Magic was getting 12 teams there with flight costs and accommodation but this is perfect. There’s real potential for the second game on the Sunday too.”