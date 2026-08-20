Rugby League Commercial will tell ARLC that they are not accepting their first offer, and they will ask for more money in return for losing less control in negotiations.

An owners’ meeting took place at Wakefield today to discuss the NRL’s proposal in more detail after clubs were initially informed of the deal on the table last week.

Today, it was discussed how things could be moved forward and an agreement was reached on how RLC would move forward in their discussions to potentially strike a deal that would see the NRL and Super League move forward.

First and foremost, the NRL will be asked to up their financial offer to make it more attractive to clubs. But crucially, they will be asked to take less equity too.

Clubs ultimately still want to ensure they have a degree of control over major aspects of the competition. Things such as ensuring the sport does not move to winter, the size of the competition and the number of fixtures.

Clubs will meet again next week to discuss further developments.

Another key component of the meeting was the prospect of using Super League+ as a streaming platform to show games, particularly if an NRL deal does not materialise, which would likely see DAZN out of the equation.

Premier Sports are interested in showing four games a round next season, with Sky Sports appearing set to show three games a week next year.

There are strong advocates of Super League+ within clubs, and the meeting was used as a chance to go through the costs of tat potnetial project, and how many subscribers would be required to make it work.

Various working models were put forward and will now be assessed by club owners before further discussions next week.

An outcome is hoped to be reached before the end of the week while ARLC Chair Peter V’Landys is expected to come to the UK in the coming weeks to try and push forward discussions.

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