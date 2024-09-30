No Super League players have been suspended following the latest Match Review Panel meeting – handing all four teams competing in this weekend’s play-off semi-finals a rare boost.

In what is a first for 2024, not a single Super League player was even charged, let alone suspended, with the Match Review Panel deeming there were no incidents from the two games in the opening round of the play-offs worthy of punishment.

That means that last weekend’s winners, Leigh Leopards and Warrington Wolves, have a clean bill disciplinary-wise going into their huge ties against Wigan Warriors and Hull KR respectively this weekend.

The Warriors are also free of any suspensions but the one player who is banned is Hull KR captain Elliot Minchella. The Robins failed with a second appeal against his two-match ban last week, and he will serve the second game of that suspension this weekend when the Robins host Warrington on Friday night.

But no other players will face a similar fate in the penultimate weekend of the Super League season.

The only players to be suspended this week came from the Championship. Batley’s Luke Cooper was given a one-match ban for a Grade C Dangerous Contact.

The same charge and suspension was handed out to two players from relegated Dewsbury Rams, too. Bailey O’Connor and Jamie Field will serve suspensions in the opening match of the 2025 campaign after their bans.

But barring Minchella, the eagerly-anticipated Super League semi-finals will be free of any disciplinary drama – pre-match, at least – after the MRP decided against any charges.

MONDAY’S PICKS ON LRL

👉🏻 Major World Club Challenge update with event IN DOUBT and dependent on NRL and Super League winners

👉🏻 Warrington Wolves provide SEVEN players in Super League Team of the Week from play-off eliminators

👉🏻 Power Rankings: Wakefield Trinity top as Leigh Leopards and Warrington Wolves rise