Super League heads into the penultimate weekend of the season off the back of immense drama off the field, but also with great intrigue about what this week’s play-off semi-finals have in store.

The final four will do battle for the honour of walking out at Old Trafford next Saturday evening, and with confirmation that Friday’s first semi is officially on, it promises to be a compelling and fascinating weekend.

Here’s who we’re backing to come out on top and make it through to next weekend’s Grand Final..

Wigan Warriors v Leigh Leopards

After days of uncertainty, Wigan and Leigh will do battle on Friday night at the Brick Community Stadium – and the manner of the build-up is important to factor into how the game could play out.

The Leopards arrive with plenty of pressure in terms of how the days leading into the game have been handled, but once the hooter goes, there is minimal pressure on Adrian Lam’s side.

Few are giving them a chance against the reigning Super League champions, and with good reason given how the Warriors have won their last five games and conceded just 22 points in the process.

With that in mind, it’s hard to look past Wigan: and we think they’ll just shade it.

Prediction: Wigan by 8

Hull KR v St Helens

Having caused a monumental upset last weekend, can St Helens repeat the trick again at the home of the Challenge Cup and League Leaders’ Shield winners?

Well, in short.. we think not.

Hull KR looked like a side who really needed the break after the end of the regular season and you suspect they will come back firing on all cylinders.

With a sold-out Craven Park roaring them on, the Saints won’t be able to live with the pressure in our opinion. While Friday’s first semi-final will be tight and tense on occasions, this one may not be.

Expect the Robins to saunter through to a second straight Super League Grand Final.

Prediction: Hull KR by 24