This weekend’s two Super League play-off semi-finals have produced a couple of classics: and big crowds were there to see both of them.

Friday night saw Warrington Wolves emerge victorious at Headingley, beating Leeds Rhinos 14-12 in a humdinger decided by Ewan Irwin’s penalty, those the only two points scored in the second half.

Saturday evening then produced a huge shock as Wakefield Trinity stunned League Leaders’ Shield winners Wigan Warriors in their own backyard, romping to a 33-6 win.

With a new name now guaranteed to be put on the Super League trophy in next weekend’s Grand Final, here’s a look at the two semi-final crowds…

Leeds Rhinos 12-14 Warrington Wolves: 16,627

This was Leeds’ third-highest home gate of the season, trailing only their Round 16 clash against Hull KR (18,456) and mammoth Round 26 meeting with Wigan (19,968).

Notably, Friday night’s semi-final drew over 600 more spectators than the regular season meeting between the Rhinos and Wire at Headingley, which came on a Sunday afternoon back in Round 6 as Super League marked its 30th birthday.

Perhaps more importantly, Leeds managed to attract over 5,000 more fans than they did for last year’s play-off eliminator tie against St Helens – which drew just 11,108. A big positive.

Wigan Warriors 6-33 Wakefield Trinity: 16,724

The second semi-final of the weekend just edged it crowd wise, with 16,724 spectators watching Wakefield’s astounding victory at The Brick on Saturday evening: 97 more than were at Headingley the night prior.

Wigan had four higher crowds than this in the regular season: against St Helens in Round 20 (18,906), Toulouse Olympique in Round 22 (16,889), Hull KR in Round 25 (16,847) and Catalans Dragons in Round 27 as they lifted the League Leaders’ Shield (19,049).

It shouldn’t be deemed a massive negative, but this was a much smaller crowd than the Warriors managed to attract for their semi-final win over neighbours Leigh Leopards this time last year, with 18,523 there that night.

Nonetheless, including a huge number of travelling Trinity supporters, this was an attendance to be pleased about – with plenty more present than for the pair’s regular season meeting at The Brick in Round 24, which drew a crowd of 15,652.