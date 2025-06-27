Leigh Leopards coach Adrian Lam has queried the structure of Super League’s fixture scheduling in its current guise: saying it lacks ‘common sense’.

The Leopards travel to West Yorkshire tonight to take on Leeds Rhinos for the first time this season – despite having already played teams including Catalans Dragons three times in 2025.

There are other examples of a lop-sided fixture calendar too, with St Helens facing Salford this weekend for the third time this year and the second time this month alone.

With loop fixtures again causing chaos to the calendar, Lam admitted his preference would be a more straightforward system where every team played each other once, before repeating that and then closing the season with the extra loop games.