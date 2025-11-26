Hull KR will begin the defence of their Super League title away at newly-promoted York Knights – with a new Friday double-header part of the opening round of the 2026 season.

Fresh off the back of their historic treble last season, Willie Peters’ Robins make the short trip to North Yorkshire to take on Mark Applegarth’s Knights, who will be making their Super League debut in front of a huge crowd at the LNER Stadium against the defending champions.

That will be the first match of the new season on Thursday February 12, with an 8pm kick-off live on Sky Sports.

Three of the seven games in the opening round will then take place on Friday night – but not all at the same time. That is because Catalans’ home clash with Huddersfield will kick off at 7pm in France, and 6pm UK time, to create a double-header that will roll straight into Sky’s main game of Warrington versus St Helens at the Halliwell Jones stadium.

Friday’s other game is just as intriguing as two of last season’s top four do battle, with Leigh Leopards hosting Leeds Rhinos at the Leigh Sports Village.

Newly-promoted Bradford play their first Super League game for over a decade the following day as they travel to Hull FC for a Saturday evening kick-off. That match will take place at the MKM Stadium at 5:30pm.

There is a late game on Saturday too as the other promoted side, Toulouse, travel to West Yorkshire to face Wakefield Trinity.

Sunday then finishes with a bang as the BBC’s first televised offering of the season sees Castleford Tigers host Wigan Warriors live on terrestrial television, in Ryan Carr’s first competitive match as head coach of his new club.

Super League Round 1 2026