After a gruelling campaign, the regular Super League season draws to a close this week with six Round 27 fixtures.

Hull Kingston Rovers will look to finally seal the League Leaders’ Shield at home to Warrington Wolves ahead of Wigan Warriors, who host Leeds Rhinos.

The final play-off spot will be decided with Wakefield Trinity knowing that victory at Salford Red Devils on Friday will see them finish sixth. Here, legendary former Widnes, Wigan and Great Britain winger Martin Offiah gives Love Rugby League his predictions for the six games.

Hull FC v Catalans Dragons (Thursday, 8pm)

It has been a fairly awful season for Catalans while for Hull FC it will go down as a year of significant progress.

The Black and Whites need to win to keep alive their hopes of finishing above Wakefield and squeezing into that final play-off spot.

But I can see the Dragons going to Hull and nicking the points in this one.

Offiah’s prediction: Catalans by 4

Hull Kingston Rovers v Warrington Wolves (Thursday, 8pm)

Hull KR have been top of the table pretty much all year but credit to Wigan Warriors for taking the fight for the League Leaders’ Shield to the final round.

I think the Robins will have too much quality for a Warrington side who should face some tough questions at the end of the season.

A home win is an easy enough result to call in this one.

Offiah’s prediction: Hull KR by 16

Leigh Leopards v Huddersfield Giants (Friday, 8pm)

Leigh are motoring along just nicely heading into the play-offs, a testament to the fine job that Adrian Lam has performed there.

I fully expect them to finish their regular season with a win before attention turns to a far bigger test that lies ahead.

Offiah’s prediction: Leigh by 16

Salford Red Devils v Wakefield Trinity (Friday, 8pm)

It’s been sad to watch what has happened at my old club Salford this season.

There has been so much turmoil, but also signs of life in some of their recent performances, not least when they went to Warrington and won.

Beating Wakefield – and potentially changing the complexion of the play-off picture – would be some story but I just see Trinity being far too strong.

Offiah’s prediction: Wakefield by 20

St Helens v Castleford Tigers (Friday, 8pm)

Clearly nothing less than a win will do for Saints in this one as they head into the play-offs and a likely trip to Leeds Rhinos.

I think Paul Wellens’ men will romp to victory in this one.

Offiah’s prediction: St Helens by 40

Wigan Warriors v Leeds Rhinos (Friday, 8pm)

Who can stop Wigan Warriors marching to Old Trafford and retaining their Super League title this year?

That is the question with the play-offs looming and I see Matt Peet’s men having too much for the Rhinos on Friday night.

Offiah’s prediction: Wigan by 10