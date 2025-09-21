The final round of the Super League regular season has been and gone, and it posted some impressive crowd figures to boot.

Round 27’s attendances helped the 2025 season set a new record for cumulative attendances across a Super League season, but even in isolation, there were again some very impressive numbers posted across the league.

Here are how all six games performed this weekend.

Hull KR 28-20 Warrington Wolves – N/A

At the time of writing, Hull KR have not officially confirmed their attendance, but there is no doubt that it would have been healthy, given they won the League Leaders Shield – and well in excess of 10,000 given what we’re used to this year.

Hull FC 22-26 Catalans Dragons – 10,918

While the story of round 27 might have been unfolding on the other side of the city, Hull FC yet again posted some healthy numbers with 10,918 in attendance at the MKM Stadium on Thursday night.

Teams do often see a drop in their gate when Catalans come to town, but this was actually higher than their round 26 attendance of 10,494 when they played Warrington. While they might have missed out on the play-offs, everything seems to be moving in the right direction for Hull FC, both on and off the pitch.

Leigh Leopards 30-16 Huddersfield Giants – 8,317

The biggest party in town yet again delivered, with Leigh Leopards posting a crowd of 8,317 at their final home game against Huddersfield Giants.

While this was a decent turnout in isolation, it was dwarfed by their round 26 crowd of 10,011 when St Helens ventured to the Leopards Den. It was higher than the two previous home games before that, which came against Castleford Tigers and Salford Red Devils, so swings and roundabouts.

St Helens 26-24 Castleford Tigers – 10,058

There was nothing really on the line for either side on Friday night other than pride, with St Helens only able to finish fifth and Castleford just looking to bring the 2025 season to a close, but there was a 10,058-strong crowd at the Totally Wicked Stadium.

Again, this was a fairly decent crowd in isolation, especially considering the game was essentially a dead rubber, but it was a nearly 8,000 drop-off from their previous home tie against Wigan Warriors, when 17,980 were in attendance.

Salford Red Devils 16-52 Wakefield Trinity – 4,148

The Salford faithful deserve so much credit for continuing to put their hands into their pockets and support their team despite everything going on at the club, and Friday night was another good example of that.

4,148 were in attendance at the Salford Community Stadium to watch what could turn out to be their final Super League game for some time, a tally some 2,000 higher than their last recorded gate of 2,051 back when they beat Castleford Tigers back in July.

Wigan Warriors 22-6 Leeds Rhinos – 16,628

Super League as a whole set a remarkable record for cumulative season attendances, and the defending champions matched that with a record of their own too, thanks to Friday’s gate of 16,628.

This was also their highest attendance for some time, beating five of their last six home gates in the process. Again, Wigan deserve a lot of praise for the efforts they’ve made in growing their attendances across the year.

SUNDAY’S READS ON LRL

👉 Catalans Dragons ponder shock move for Castleford Tigers quota star

👉 Leigh Leopards coach drops Super League Dream Team hint as quartet lauded

👉 2025 Super League play-off schedule revealed as path to Old Trafford clearer

👉 Brad Arthur confirms major Leeds Rhinos injury boost ahead of play-offs

👉 Ranking clubs by trophies won in Super League era after Hull KR’s League Leaders’ Shield triumph