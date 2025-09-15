The penultimate round of the Super League season had some thrilling games, some huge results and some impressive crowd figures to boot.

As the curtain comes down on the regular season, Super League can look ahead with confidence to the play-offs that there will be a big uptick in crowds for when the business end of the season arrives.

Here are how all six games performed this weekend: including some bumper numbers across the majority of the games.

Leeds Rhinos 8-16 Catalans Dragons: 15,157

The Rhinos continue to be among Super League’s best when it comes to crowd figures – and that was underlined by the very strong figure that was at AMT Headingley on Thursday evening.

Clubs often report big dips in their home crowds against Catalans, especially on a time-slot like Thursday evening: but not Leeds. Over 15,000 fans were in attendance once again – a common theme at Headingley these days.

Leigh Leopards 28-10 St Helens: 10,011

Not quite a sell-out at the Leigh Sports Village, but another very strong five-figure crowd for a club on the rise. They delivered on the field too, hammering St Helens to secure a home tie in the opening round of the play-offs.

You can be sure it will be an unforgettable occasion at the Leopards Den that night.

Wigan Warriors 62-6 Castleford Tigers: 15,224

The Warriors posted the biggest crowd of the weekend in Round 26, with another big number in attendance at the Brick to watch them hammer Castleford and secure a top-two finish.

They will likely have another big crowd in on Friday when Leeds Rhinos are the visitors.

Hull FC 34-2 Warrington Wolves: 10,494

Not Hull’s biggest of the season, but still a strong number with another 10,000-plus gate as the Black and Whites ensured their play-off hopes went into the final round with a big victory over a hapless Warrington.

Wakefield Trinity 28-12 Hull KR: 9,258

Not quite 10,000 – but an absolutely huge number as Trinity posted their biggest gate of the season and biggest for a number of years in the win against league leaders Hull KR.

They are a club, like Leigh, well and truly on the rise.

Huddersfield Giants 22-8 Salford Red Devils: TBC

At the time of writing, there was still no published attendance for the Giants’ victory over Salford – though you can safely assume it will be the lowest attended match of the weekend.